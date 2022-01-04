Iconic Brands Generates Significant Year-over-Year Sales Growth from its Bellissima Line

- Company sees significant growth from NY metro area; sales of Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines in NY increased 73% by volume and increased its distribution points by over 250%



- Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines are available in five expressions: Bellissima Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Brut Wine, Zero Sugar Sparkling White Wine, Zero Sugar Sparkling Rosé Wine and Prosecco Rosé DOC

- Company on schedule to launch a new line of zero sugar still wines in Q1 2022

AMITYVILLE, NY, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), together with its wholly owned subsidiary TopPop LLC (“TopPop”), which establishes and supports brands, innovates, produces, licenses, packages and sells alcohol and non-alcohol beverages and creates sustainable packaging solutions for the consumable goods market, announced it has generated significant year-over-year revenue growth of Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines by Christie Brinkley in the New York metro area. The company has reported a 73% increase in volume and a 250% increase in its distribution channels, a result of the expertise and the relationships of its sales and management team. Bellissima’s products have been a staple for health and wellness consumers, and are a leader in the “BFY” (better-for-you) and “better-for-planet” and sustainability categories that continue to grow and attract new consumers.

Bellissima’s current line of vegan Prosecco and Sparkling Wines are made with organic grapes, are certified vegan, and are available online and in wine and spirits retail stores across the country. They include Bellissima Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Brut Wine, Zero Sugar Sparkling White Wine, Zero Sugar Sparkling Rosé Wine and Prosecco Rosé DOC. Zero Sugar Sparkling White Wine and Zero Sugar Sparkling Rosé Wine are popular choices with consumers, offering zero carbs and zero sugar.

Iconic Chief Executive Officer, Larry Romer, said, “We are proud of the success of our Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines and the impact that we are having in New York as sales continue to grow. BFY and healthy lifestyle alcohol choice is a growing trend, as you can see from many large brands offering healthier alternatives with less carbs, less sugar, less calories. For example, look at the success of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. with their recent IPO to the NYSE American. They have positioned themselves in the better-for-you segment, which we see as a benefit as more consumers continue to gravitate toward this area looking for options. This is a segment that Iconic has been succeeding in for many years now, since we launched in late 2015. Bellissima’s brand partner and spokeswoman Christie Brinkley continues to do an excellent job promoting the brand, and we are excited to see the traction from our retail and online sales. Our management team’s experience in the adult beverage market is well over 100 years with industry stalwarts like Anheuser-Busch (AB) and Southern Glazer Wine & Spirits in New York to name a few, and a dedicated sales team has helped us to propel the brand. ‘Health,’ ‘sustainability,’ ‘clean’ and ‘organic’ are not just buzzwords but core values of our Bellissima brand and our brand ambassador. We continue to look at opportunities to grow the brand and are pleased to note that we are on schedule to launch a new line of zero sugar still wines in Q1 of 2022 and believe that they will be a big contributor for revenue going forward.”

In Italian, Bellissima means “the most beautiful.” For Bellissima, “beautiful wine” means being clean, honest and sustainable, with an emphasis on giving back to the planet. Bellissima challenges and pushes the boundaries of what a wine can be: Bellissima is a clean, boutique quality wine, while also being sustainable. No compromises.

Bellissima is proud to be 100% vegan certified by BevVeg. Bellissima never uses any animal ingredients or animal byproducts during any step of the winemaking process.

Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines are available online and in wine and spirits retail stores across the U.S. and direct-to-consumer (DTC) through SplashWines.com at https://www.splashwines.com/pages/bellissima

About Iconic

Iconic, together with its wholly owned subsidiary TopPop, establishes and supports brands, innovates, produces, licenses, packages and sells alcohol and non-alcohol beverages and creates sustainable packaging solutions for the consumable goods market. Iconic’s focus on lifestyle branding and the rising “Better-for-You”, “Better-for-Planet” consumer category has made it a leader in developing celebrity brands worldwide such as its Bellissima Prosecco by Christie Brinkley brand.

TopPop is a pioneer in flexible packaging. TopPop’s creative solutions from inception to full scale production, like its ready-to-freeze (RTF) alcohol ice pops, make it a harbinger in the “pouch market,” which Iconic believes is one of the fastest growing segments in the beverage industry. TopPop’s proprietary applications have made it a leader in providing these products and services, from "design through delivery," to some of the largest Fortune 500 and multinational alcohol beverage companies and brands today.

The Company is vertically integrated, with operations in multiple states, and sells and distributes products across the globe.

