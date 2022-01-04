NRS Launches NRS eWIC

Affordable New Solution Enables Independent Retailers to Accept eWIC Payments

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Retail Solutions (NRS), the operator of a leading point-of-sale (POS) network and payment processing service for independent retailers, today announced the introduction of NRS eWIC, a breakthrough eWIC payment processing service purpose-built for the independent retailer.

WIC is the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), a federal program administered by the states to provide healthy food to nutritionally at-risk pregnant women and new mothers, infants and young children.

Across the country, states are migrating their distribution of WIC benefits from paper vouchers to electronic benefit transfer cards (eWIC). Retail stores must operate a state-certified eWIC processing service in order to accept WIC payments.

“NRS eWIC is a breakthrough integrated payments solution that, for the first time, enables independent retailers to affordably and conveniently serve customers who pay with eWIC,” said Michael From, Manager of NRS Government Programs. “NRS eWIC does away with the need for expensive, dedicated equipment and laborious manual paperwork. It is integrated with the NRS point of sale terminal and NRS PAY, our popular credit card processing service, to provide a holistic solution that processes every sale and seamlessly accepts eWIC and other popular forms of payment.”

NRS eWIC has been certified in New York and New Jersey to process payments made by eWIC beneficiaries. The Company expects to seek certification of NRS eWIC in additional states in the coming months.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, which administers the federal WIC program, there are over 500,000 WIC beneficiaries in New Jersey and New York and over six million nationwide.

“We continue to develop the technology behind our platform to help independent retailers grow their businesses,” said Elie Y. Katz, founder and CEO of NRS. “For many years, large retail chains were able to leverage technology and scale to take business away from neighborhood retailers, bodegas and convenience stores. NRS gives independent retailers the tools and technologies -- now including NRS eWIC -- that they need to expand their markets and take back market share from the large retail chains.”

To learn more about NRS eWIC, visit https://nrsplus.com/ewic/.

About National Retail Solutions ( NRS ) :

National Retail Solutions operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers and bodega owners nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and manage operations more effectively. Advertisers access the terminal’s digital display network to reach these retailers’ massive, predominantly urban customer bases. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud and traditional communications services. We make it easy for families to communicate and support each other across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Money branded international remittance service and BOSS Revolution branded international calling service make sending money and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions ’ (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone ’s unified communications as a service solution provides businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration tools across channels and devices. Our IDT Carrier Services and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications companies to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.

