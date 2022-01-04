Virtu Financial, Inc. Commences Marketing of New Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) (the “Company”) a global market maker, broker and leading provider of global financial services technology, today announced that its subsidiaries commenced marketing of a $1.80 billion senior secured first lien term loan (the “Term Loan”) due in 2029. The proceeds of the Term Loan will be used to repay its existing senior secured term loan in connection with a refinancing of its existing credit facilities, to fund share repurchases under the Company’s authorized repurchase program and for general corporate purposes. The Term Loan will be guaranteed by Virtu Financial LLC, a subsidiary of the Company, and certain of its subsidiaries.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to the Company’s operations and business environment, as well as uncertainties relating to the Term Loan. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

