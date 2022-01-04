The Global Camphor Oil Market is expected to grow by $ 8.90 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.61% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Camphor Oil Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05995997/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the camphor oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for camphor oil in medical industry, rising beauty consciousness among people, and growth of the organized retail sector. In addition, growing demand for camphor oil in medical industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The camphor oil market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The camphor oil market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Therapeutic Grade

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising demand for aromatherapy as one of the prime reasons driving the camphor oil market growth during the next few years. Also, growing prominence for online retailing and increasing r and d on camphor oil will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on camphor oil market covers the following areas:

• Camphor oil market sizing

• Camphor oil market forecast

• Camphor oil market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading camphor oil market vendors that include Astrra Chemicals, Berje Inc., Ernesto Ventos SA, Mangalam Organics Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Oriental Aromatics Ltd., Saptagir Camphor Ltd., Taiwan Tekho Camphor Co. Ltd., Robertet SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the camphor oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

