SoleSavy Appoints Ali Adab as the Company’s First Chief Content Officer

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, B.C. January 4th, 2022: SoleSavy, a fast-growing sneaker startup that gives its members access to highly sought after sneakers at retail prices, today announced its appointment of Ali Adab as its first Chief Content Officer.

As Chief Content Officer, Adab will lead content initiatives, drive its Web3 & NFT strategy, and secure partnerships with brands, creators, and media companies. Adab is a media, entertainment and technology veteran who most recently served as Vice President of Content and Partnerships for BBTV. There, he oversaw the company’s multi-platform creator network, leading content partnerships, talent management, international markets, and its music division, Opposition.

“Ali’s deep understanding of content, creators, crypto, and community along with his passion for sneakers perfectly align with our global vision for the brand. We’re excited to have Ali join our leadership team,” said Dejan Pralica, SoleSavy CEO. “This year, we're focused on launching new content offerings, our peer-to-peer marketplace for members and continuing to grow our community. It's an exciting time for the business and we have big plans for the future.”

In the coming months, SoleSavy will be launching its marketplace, Collect, which allows members to buy, sell and trade without extra fees. To date, SoleSavy has raised over $14M in funding from investors such as Jason Calacanis’ LAUNCH, Panache Ventures, Origin Ventures, Bessemer Ventures, Turner Novak’s Banana Capital, Dapper Labs’ CEO Roham Gharegozlou, Shopify’s President Harley Finkelstein and Thomas Wesley “Diplo” Pentz.

“The SoleSavy journey is just getting started and I’m thrilled to be joining its world-class team at this exciting juncture,” said Adab. “Together we will build SoleSavy into a global media brand with premium content while growing its membership community and marketplace.”



-30-





About SoleSavy SoleSavy is cultivating a new experience for sneaker enthusiasts, solving their biggest challenges thanks to a unique combination of community and technology. More importantly, it’s bringing the fun and ease back to collecting, unlocking the tools and resources that make sneakers more accessible. For more information please visit www.solesavy.com. Follow SoleSavy on Instagram @solesavy or Twitter @solesavy.

Media Contact: Jennifer Maloney

jennifer@tripleamedia.ca



Attachment