Tarsus Appoints Elizabeth Yeu, M.D., a Nationally Recognized Ophthalmologist and Eye Care Leader, to its Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Yeu, M.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Yeu will continue to serve as Tarsus’ Chief Medical Advisor. As part of her Board appointment, she will join the Science and Technology Committee, which provides strategic direction on external and internal innovation and pipeline opportunities. With over 20 years of broad eye care experience, Dr. Yeu brings proven clinical leadership to the Tarsus Board.



“We are delighted to have Dr. Yeu join our Board of Directors during a pivotal time for the company as we approach the potential commercialization of TP-03, our lead investigational product for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis,” said Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tarsus. “Dr. Yeu is a prominent and well-respected thought leader and clinician and has a deep understanding of the unmet needs in eye care. I am grateful for her expertise and guidance as we plan for the company’s growth and pipeline expansion.”

Dr. Yeu brings a wealth of eye care experience to the Tarsus Board, having authored hundreds of articles and conducted numerous lectures on subjects such as refractive cataract surgery, anterior segment reconstruction, and external ocular disease management. In addition to serving as Tarsus’ Chief Medical Advisor since August 2020, Dr. Yeu is a partner and practicing ophthalmologist at Virginia Eye Consultants and Medical Director at Virginia Surgery Center. She also provides guidance and governance across several national medical boards and committees, including as an examiner for the American Board of Ophthalmology and as the Chair of the Cataract Section of Ophthalmic News & Education (ONE) Network for the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO). Dr. Yeu is also an Executive Committee member and the current Secretary for the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) and, in 2023, she will become the ASCRS President.

“Tarsus has made remarkable progress in advancing TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis, and I am honored to have the opportunity to broaden my responsibility by joining the Board of Directors and the Science and Technology Committee,” said Dr. Yeu. “The company is at the forefront of developing multiple innovative therapeutics that have the potential to make a meaningful difference in many patients’ daily lives, and I am delighted to contribute towards the strategic path of the company.”

Dr. Yeu currently serves on the Boards of Directors of STAAR Surgical, Ocular Science, and the Virginia Eye Foundation. She also serves as an Executive Committee Member of CVP Physicians, Mid Atlantic. Dr. Yeu earned her M.D. through an accelerated and combined undergraduate/medical school program at the University of Florida College of Medicine. She completed her ophthalmology residency at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, where she served as Chief Resident. She then completed a fellowship in cornea, anterior segment, and refractive surgery at the Cullen Eye Institute, Baylor College of Medicine, where she also served as an Assistant Professor. She continues to train residents as an Assistant Professor at the Eastern Virginia Medical School.

