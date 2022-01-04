Callidus Electric: Helping to Meet the Demands of Las Vegas Increasing Electrical Consumption

Las Vegas, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas is a city famous for its glitzy casinos and hotels, glamorous events, and exciting tourist experiences. However, one thing nobody really thinks about is how all of these casinos, hotels, and experiences are powered behind the scenes.

As the city is constantly expanding and evolving, there is an increased demand for energy and more pressure placed upon the electrical grid. Hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, are the biggest energy consumers, but other industries and residential households are also power hungry.

What keeps the city going? More than 6,000 energy generation plants supply electricity to the city, powered by coal, natural gas, solar, and water. The Hoover Dam alone generates more than 4 billion megawatts of electricity annually, and Las Vegas currently consumes around 15 percent of that electricity – but some experts worry that even this will be insufficient to meet future needs of the city and its occupants as expansion continues.

An evolving city

The world is evolving rapidly, and Las Vegas is right there at the forefront of innovation. For example, electric vehicles are soaring in popularity across Nevada with 11,040 electric vehicle registrations as of June 2021. More and more people seem to be making the switch and the rest of the US with increasing incentives and eco-consciousness making them more attractive. These facts mean that our infrastructure has to grow too in order to support these new ways of living.

With an increased load on the electric grid from more electric cars and growth in other sectors, power troubles may well become more frequent and it’s vital we know who to call to deal with them. After all, if power fails in full-service casinos, hotels, convention centers, and other major businesses, these companies could suffer large financial losses in a very short amount of time and safety concerns can easily crop up with elevators being out of action and security systems being down. Families could also face challenges with power problems at home, prompting urgent help.

