Advertise Purple – Tapping into Affiliate Marketing to Stand Out Online as Holiday Sales Surge

Santa Monica, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are here, and Americans are spending once again. According to the National Retail Federation, spending has reached an all-time high for the year, with consumers expected to spend on average $1,000 on holiday gifts, decorations, and food items for themselves and loved ones.

While Black Friday was once considered the traditional kick-off to the holiday shopping season, this year, customers did not wait for those deep discounts. Across the country, shoppers are filling their digital carts to spread some holiday cheer.

Seasonally adjusted sales rose 1.7% in October, and that early surge in spending drove retailers to predict a strong holiday shopping season. But the biggest gains are happening in e-commerce with 85% of shoppers saying they plan to buy most or all their gifts this year online. Digital retail sales are expected to increase by as much as 15% over last year—reaching an estimated $226 billion in total online sales. Those early Q4 numbers are a promising indication that we will see an even more substantial increase in affiliate marketing earnings this year.

These projections are consistent with Advertise Purple’s projections identified in the latest white paper—showing a massive year-over-year increase in affiliate sales in 2020, generating nearly $150 million for clients.

According to national banking data, Americans racked up more than $2 trillion in excess savings throughout the pandemic. Those savings combined with a growing job market and increasing salaries have led to a national shopping spree, with the strongest demand for larger items, including electronics and even vehicles.

Even as stores began reopening their doors in 2021, many consumers are choosing to shop online versus visiting brick-and-mortar retailers. According to recent data, 263 million Americans, or roughly 80% of the population shops online, and that number is expected to climb by 30 million by 2025.

While that means online retailers have a greater chance of reaching a much wider audience, but with so many people online, it can be easy to get lost in the mix. As shoppers return to spending, businesses have a chance to capitalize on this opportunity. Sustained and continued growth require precise and targeted affiliate marketing campaigns that reach customers on their turf.

