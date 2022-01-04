Syneos Health to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Alistair Macdonald is scheduled to present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. EST.



A webcast of the event, along with a link to the presentation materials and archived audio replay of the presentation, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.syneoshealth.com.

