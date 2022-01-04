Konsolidator realized 70% growth in Annual Recurring Revenue in 2021 - Regulatory

Company announcement 1-2021

Søborg, January 4, 2021

Konsolidator realized 70% growth in Annual Recurring Revenue in 2021

Konsolidator A/S continued the strong development in Q4 2021 both in Denmark and internationally, including a record high December with 14 new customers. In line with expectations, Konsolidator realized 70% growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in 2021.



In Q4 2021, Konsolidator experienced a high demand for the company's financial consolidation software, thus in line with expectations, Konsolidator achieved an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of DKK 13.6 million, corresponding to a growth of 70% in 2021 (2020: DKK 8.0 million). Since the IPO in May 2019, Konsolidator has achieved a growth in ARR of 318%.

14 new customers in December 2021

Konsolidator had a record high December with 14 new customers, including the first audit customer in the UK. In total, Konsolidator signed 25 new customers in Q4 2021. The positive development covers all four main markets with 8 new customers in Denmark, 2 in Sweden, and 4 from UKI.

At the end of 2021, Konsolidator had 224 customers in 18 countries, which is an increase of 86 customers, up from 138 customers in 12 countries in 2020.

Claus Grove Finderup, CEO at Konsolidator comments: "In 2021, we delivered on both our operational and financial targets. We realized growth in ARR of 70%, and since the IPO in May 2019, Konsolidator has realized a growth in ARR of 318%, which underlines our solid growth case. We have invested a huge number of resources building a strong foundation internationally, and at the threshold to 2022, we are confident of growing both the top line and the profitability in the future."

The Annual Report for 2021 will be released on February 9, 2021

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

