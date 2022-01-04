4 January 2022

LSE Code: 3DES

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE DAX® 30 3x DAILY SHORT SECURITIES ISIN: IE00B8GKPP93

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree DAX® 30 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”) from EUR 0.2 to EUR 0.02, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 17 November 2021, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 4 January 2022.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 4 January 2022.