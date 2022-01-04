VAYK Publishes Vaycaychella App Version 2.0 Update

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) today announced the release of its Vaycaychella App Version 2.0. is coming soon. The App was schedule for release prior to the end of last month. The release has been slightly delayed due to a key individual contracting Covid.

“My wife and I endured a case of Covid some time back,” said CEO William “Bill” Justice. “So, my sympathy is ever so more with our application development project manager that came down with a case over the holidays. She is doing well now and plans to be back at work next week. As soon as she is back, we’ll update the release timing.”

