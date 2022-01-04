Axcient’s Award-Winning x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud for Business Continuity Now Available Through Pax8

DENVER, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced its x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud solution is now available globally through Pax8, its cloud distribution partner. Pax8 is the first distributor to offer Axcient’s x360Recover to the IT channel.



Axcient x360Recover offers MSPs full disaster recovery capabilities, total reliability, ease of management, simple pricing, no overages or surprise bills, and industry-leading RPO and RTO speed.

“x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud offers MSPs best-in-class business continuity and disaster recovery without the expense and management complexity of local appliances,” said Charlie Tomeo, Chief Revenue Officer at Axcient. “Incorporating x360Recover into a layered security strategy provides an essential last line of defense against threats like ransomware, breaches, outages, and natural disasters—all at the lowest total cost of ownership. Through our partnership with Pax8, managed service providers can easily add the solution to their technology stack and gain access to additional support and ongoing education.”

Axcient’s x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud solution was recently named a Technology Innovative award finalist by CRN for its:

Unlimited storage and retention providing predictable billing without surprise overages or unexpected fees

providing predictable billing without surprise overages or unexpected fees Advanced security with AirGap technology , which separates data deletion requests from deletion mechanics, so data is always protected

, which separates data deletion requests from deletion mechanics, so data is always protected AutoVerify to end manual backup verification by automatically virtualizing and testing for data corruption to ensure data is always ready to recover

by automatically virtualizing and testing for data corruption to ensure data is always ready to recover Local Cache, an added acceleration layer, which simplifies the protection of business-critical systems and data from any physical or virtual Windows server, desktop, or laptop

Direct-to-Cloud capabilities, combined with appliance-based options, give MSPs one platform to cover all clients' backup and recovery needs—whether on-premises or in the cloud. Axcient chain-free backup technology eliminates the need to reseed periodically, and Axcient Virtual Office simplifies management and reporting.

“We are thrilled that Axcient’s x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud solution is now available through Pax8,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. “The innovative technology is aiding in our fight against ransomware. Together, we are making it easy for partners to add a critical data protection services layer to their technology stacks.”

Pax8 and Axcient recently partnered with Enterprise Strategy Group to produce independent research about MSP Security Services Trends. The study revealed that ransomware was the top security concern for partners surveyed, and 87% say security practice evolution is a top priority. Axcient’s x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud is at the forefront, adding another sophisticated security layer to the MSPs’ services stack.

To learn more about Axcient’s x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud, start a free trial or reach out to Pax8 at www.pax8.com.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

Follow Axcient on LinkedIn , Facebook, and Twitter .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Axcient Media Contact:

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient

Pax8 Media Contact:

John Trent, PR Manager at Pax8

jtrent@pax8.com