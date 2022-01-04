Mission Cloud Services Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status

The eighth AWS Competency that Mission has earned recognizes the AWS Premier Partner’s ability to reliably and effectively transform customers’ data into business value



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner , today announced that it has achieved AWS Data and Analytics Competency status. The designation recognizes that Mission has successfully met AWS’s requirements for demonstrated success in helping customers evaluate and use AWS tools and best practices for collecting, storing, governing, and analyzing data at scale.

Mission provides customers with data, analytics, and machine learning expertise required to put organizations’ data to work and achieve their technical and business goals. From engineering data lakes and other modernized architecture on AWS, to introducing AI/ML-powered pipelines that continuously optimize data models, to implementing customized AI and ML algorithms built for specific use cases, Mission has the trust and experience to help any business realize transformative data-driven transformation.

“AWS provides businesses with tremendous potential to harness data insights that guide key decision-making and shape new customer experiences,” said Dr. Ryan Ries, the Practice Lead – Data, Analytics, and Machine Learning at Mission. “Mission is built to help organizations fully unlock all that potential and realize competitive advantages backed by modernized data architectures, strategy, and tooling. We’re proud to earn the AWS Data and Analytics Competency, and to continue to demonstrate our proven expertise in these areas to enterprise, SMB, and startup customers across industries.”

The Mission team of expert data scientists, data engineers, and data architects works with customers to solve data challenges and implement brand new data and analytics systems. Customers come to Mission because they do not have the requisite data and analytics expertise and experience in-house, and Mission is significantly more cost-efficient than finding and hiring new talent. Mission works with customers to select and execute the optimized data solutions for their use cases and goals, and leverages best-of-breed data tools and custom algorithms to identify patterns and inform strategy. Additionally, Mission’s AWS expertise includes building out solutions that fully utilize AWS data warehousing services such as Amazon Redshift, as well as developing efficient and automated CI/CD pipelines to run data models effectively. From a regulatory compliance standpoint, Mission monitors all data and implements best practices for data governance. Together, these capabilities empower Mission customers to make data-driven decisions that best meet the requirements of their organization and their own customers.

“With Mission, we’ve achieved the data scalability and performance we needed to unlock additional competitive advantages and new features for our customers,” said Russell Wangler, the Chief Technology Officer at 7SIGNAL, a company leveraging Mission’s data, analytics, and machine learning practice. “On top of that, our costs are coming down to a fraction of what they were. Bringing on Mission has, and continues to, make a lot of sense for us.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

