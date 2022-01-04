W.S. Badger Company Unveils Brand Refresh

GILSUM, N.H., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W.S. Badger Company (Badger), a manufacturer of reef-friendly mineral sunscreen and personal care products, has unveiled its first-ever brand refresh, including a new visual identity, tagline and packaging. The sleek, modernized, and streamlined branding is designed to convey Badger’s dedication to delivering products that use only the highest quality of clean, close to nature ingredients, while also reflecting the deep commitment to cultivating creating a healthier world and cultivating good. The new look can now be seen on the brand’s award-winning, reef-friendly mineral sunscreen line.



“Badger has always been mission-driven, so that’s where the rebrand began. Even as our company evolved, our founding principles never wavered. We’ve just chosen now to express them in a reimagined logo, tagline and artwork,” says Badger’s Co-CEO Rebecca Hamilton. “By introducing conservation-based illustrations we now more clearly reflect our commitment to helping a planet in need. For Badger, that means contributing to protect and preserve endangered habitats—from defending coral reefs damaged by chemical sunscreens to guarding the global environments where we source ingredients.”

Artwork has been an extension of the Badger ethos since its founding in 1995. To help bring our brand story to life, we invited Rachel Hudson, a wildlife illustrator dedicated to raising awareness of endangered animals and ecosystems, to design original artwork for our new brand packaging. The one-of-a-kind illustrations she created beautifully capture the intersection of science, conservation and art. Bold shapes and lively colors depict coastal birds along Big Sur, vibrant fish and corals of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, and pelicans that surfers encounter racing across the waves. “My goal is to capture the essence of a species or a wild place, because that’s when people can form a connection with that particular species,” says Hudson. “My ethos evolved from a deep love of wildlife formed in childhood and enriched by studying anthropology of art and indigenous societies that live more closely with nature, and later working in conservation alongside ecologists and environmental campaigners.”

In addition to unveiling the new look on its mineral sunscreens, Badger is also launching a new SPF 50 Adventure Sport in an infinitely recyclable tin. The new product carries the distinction of being the first ever to receive the Protect Land + Sea Certification from Haereticus labs,* the only independent lab verification for reef-friendly claims in the U.S.

In the coming months, Badger plans to roll out new art across its entire line of personal care products—from face, lip, hair, and body to bug repellent and outdoor protection.

*In 2020 the Haereticus Environmental Laboratory tested Badger SPF 40 and SPF 50 as free from ingredients or contaminants shown to harm coral reefs or delicate marine ecosystems earning us one of the very first Protect Land & Sea Certifications.

About W.S. Badger Company

Badger is a certified B Corp and landed a spot on B Lab’s 2021 “Best for the World: Environment” list, which honors companies with the highest score for positive social and environmental impact. Badger is also a 2021 and 2022 Real Leaders Impact Award recipient, which recognizes the world’s top companies who are leading the way in business as a force for good. Badger has produced quality, all-natural and certified organic body care products since 1995. The Company aims to provide a safe haven for those seeking a more natural solution by creating organic and natural products that protect and soothe with ingredients safe for all—people and the planet. Family-owned and family-run, Badger produces its products in a 100% solar-powered plant in Gilsum, N.H. Badger and has been awarded B Corp Certification, after demonstrating its hard work to create a healthy business with ethical and charitable principles.

