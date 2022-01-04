Mursion Honored With Five Medals in the Brandon Hall 2021 Excellence in Technology Awards

San Francisco, CA, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mursion, the industry-leading human-powered AI platform for practicing and developing essential workplace skills, was awarded five medals at the 2021 Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards, including two Gold medals for Best Advance in Leadership Simulation Tools and Best Advance in Online Coaching Tools.



Mursion was also recognized with one Silver medal (for Best Advance in Emerging Learning Technology), as well as two Bronze medals (Best Advance in Diversity and Inclusion Innovation and Best Advance in Augmented and Virtual Reality). These awards reflect Mursion’s commitment to empowering individuals through the power of virtual practice so they can perform with more competence and confidence in the real world.



“The Mursion team is honored and humbled by this recognition from the Brandon Hall Group,” said CEO Mark Atkinson. “We exist to provide psychologically safe environments to help change behavior in workplaces and in learners’ lives. We believe that virtual practice is the ideal way to foster a culture of learning in organizations of all sizes around the world, and these honors further validate our work.”

There were nearly 75 unique categories in the 2021 Excellence in Technology Awards across six program areas: Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Workforce Management, Sales Enablement and Future of Work. The awards were judged by an international panel of industry experts based on the value to the business, technological innovation, unique differentiators, technical functionality, and measurable results of each company’s initiatives.

“Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. “Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people's strategies.”



“HCM solution providers must be experts and visionaries in technology, but they also must have the ability to anticipate the diverse needs of employers as they work to adapt to ongoing change,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “This requires a blend of curiosity, empathy and agility that is difficult to achieve. We have seen an extraordinary level of insight and creativity from our Excellence in Technology winners that has been exciting to see.”



To view the full list of 2021 Excellence in Technology Awards winners, visit https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

ABOUT MURSION

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations. Mursion has been named as one of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2021 by the Financial Times and Inc. To learn more, visit http://www.mursion.com.

ABOUT BRANDON HALL GROUP

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, the company conducts studies in Learning and Development; Talent Management; Leadership Development; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Talent Acquisition; and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com.