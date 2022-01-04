Ohio National introduces new whole life insurance series offering maximum death benefit for the money

Newly launched whole life insurance portfolio is designed to provide individuals and businesses the protection they need at a price they can afford

Products reflect Ohio National’s 113-year legacy of offering quality, cost-effective coverage that lasts a lifetime

CINCINNATI, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio National is pleased to introduce its latest line of whole life insurance products. The new Prestige Series is focused on delivering lower-cost, permanent protection to individuals and businesses.

Whole life insurance is permanent coverage with a death benefit paid to designated beneficiaries. The Prestige Series from Ohio National offers a high death benefit for the amount of premium paid, while providing cash value accumulation opportunities. Cash values can be accessed during the insured’s lifetime for almost any purpose, generally on a tax-preferred basis.

“We’ve always believed that it’s important to have protection in place for your family and business throughout your life, and whole life insurance can provide this permanent protection,” said Karl Kreunen, vice president of product marketing. “We designed our new whole life series to give our customers a lower premium alternative for the amount of coverage they choose.”

“We looked at what matters most in a life insurance policy to businesses and individuals,” added Chris Calabro, senior vice president and chief distribution and marketing officer. “They want the most coverage they can get for their dollar, so value is definitely the driver of our latest whole life offerings.”

The new Ohio National whole life products are currently available through independent financial professionals in all states except NY.

Whole Life insurance is issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company. Guarantees are based on the claims-paying ability of the issuer. If tax-free loans are taken and the policy lapses, a taxable event may occur. Withdrawals (partial surrenders) and loans from life insurance policies classified as modified endowment contracts may be subject to tax at the time the withdrawal or loan is taken and, if taken prior to age 59½, a 10% federal tax penalty may apply. Withdrawals and loans reduce the death benefit and cash surrender value.



Products, product features, and rider availability vary by state. Issuer not licensed to conduct business in NY.

About Ohio National

Since 1909, Ohio National has been committed to helping individuals, families and businesses protect what matters most. Through our network of financial professionals across 49 states (all except New York), the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and through affiliated operations in South America, we provide the insurance products that help our policyholders achieve financial security and independence. As of December 31, 2020, its affiliated companies have $41.2 billion total assets under management. Products are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation. Recognized as a Leader in Gender Equity by Queen City Certified. Please explore ohionational.com for more information and for the latest company updates, connect with Ohio National on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

