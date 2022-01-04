EF Hutton Appoints Jill O'Connell as Chief People Officer

New York, NY, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC (“EF Hutton”) announced today Jill O’Connell has been appointed Chief People Officer, effective January 3, 2022, to attract and retain top-tier industry professionals. As Chief People Officer, Ms. O’Connell will report to EF Hutton CEO Joseph T. Rallo and President David W. Boral, with the mission to make the Company a destination for top talent. In this role, she will lead all aspects of human resources, including diversity, equity & inclusion, talent acquisition, employee experience, learning & development, compensation and benefits.



Prior to joining EF Hutton, Jill O’Connell, served as the Senior Vice President and Head of Talent Management at Edelman Financial Engines. With over 20 years of experience in human resources, talent management and people acquisition in financial services, Ms. O’Connell is an expert in delivering strategic human resources solutions. She specializes in building strong portfolios of ground-up programs that successfully identify, attract, and retain top talent for the workforce of today and the future. Ms. O’Connell also serves as a Trustee on the Boys & Girls Club of America’s Northeast Trustee Board using her passion for organization and leadership development as well as talent identification to help make a difference in the lives of America’s next generation of leaders.

“We are pleased to have Jill O’Connell join EF Hutton during this pivotal growth period. Jill will help us build our Human Resources infrastructure and offerings for current and future employees,” stated Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton. “As we continue to expand our global offerings, her extensive background in developing organizations, teams and programs from inception will be critical to our continued success.”

EF Hutton President, David W. Boral, stated, “We have spent the better part of the last year building out a strong leadership team across all verticals to support the tremendous expansion of our business in a highly competitive market. With Jill joining EF Hutton, I am confident that we will have the right team and structure in place to better position us for a highly successful and profitable future.”

Jill O’Connell, Chief People Officer commented, “I have spent the majority of my career developing Human Resources functions and offerings that meet the needs of growing and changing environments, organizations, and teams. I look forward to bringing that expertise to EF Hutton and attracting top tier talent to the Investment Bank of the future.”

Having raised over $8 billion in capital in 2021, EF Hutton continues its trajectory of aggressive growth in 2022. As one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space, EF Hutton looks to expand its global footprint and build upon recent success.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is a global full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Kingswood US, a subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies of these divisions and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited ($8.7 billion AUM and 15 offices worldwide) provides EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients. EF Hutton’s experienced, industry agnostic investment banking team is dedicated to providing strategic advice and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies around the world. Since its inception in May 2020, EF Hutton has raised over $8.6 billion in gross proceeds through over 145 financings. EF Hutton has led public and private offerings across both the debt and equity capital markets. With the bespoke boutique investment bank model and the support of a global syndicate network, EF Hutton is the ideal strategic partner for middle market issuers.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited

Kingswood Holdings Limited (trading as Kingswood) is an AIM-listed (AIM: KWG) international, fully integrated wealth management firm with approximately 18,000 active clients and approximately $8.7 billion of assets under advice and management. Securities are offered through Benchmark Investments, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

