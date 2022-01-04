Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size & Share is expected 35% CAGR Rise, Will Hit to USD 115 billion globally by 2026 (with COVID-19 Analysis): Facts & Factors

New York, United States, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market By Level of Charging (Level 1, Level 2 & Level 3) By Charging Infrastructure (Normal Charge, Type-2, CCS, CHAdeMO and Tesla Supercharger), By Application (Commercial, and Residential) and by Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the most recent research study, the demand of global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size & Share was valued at approximately USD 18.22 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of around USD 115 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 35% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.”

The development of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market was largely driven by the increasing R&D globally. However, the COVID circumstances and the economic downturn have changed the market statistics for the whole world. This is a dedicated and very detailed report about the primary and secondary drivers of the electric vehicle charging station market, as well as production, market share, leading segments, and geographic analysis (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.)

What is Electric Vehicle Charging Station? How big is the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market?

Market Overview & Coverage:

The adoption rate and interest in EVs (Electric Vehicles) is increasing among consumers across the world. Increasing investment in battery systems and high stakes in environment-friendly technology is driving the interest of automakers in electric vehicles. Moreover, governments of the countries are devising policies to increase the adoption rate of the EV.

However, if we forecast the expected EV growth rate with corresponding units of electricity and average run time of vehicles, it is observed that high investments in EV charging stations are essential. This charging infrastructure can be built at home, offices, and in public spaces.

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/electrical-vehicle-charging-station-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2021 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

225+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

ChargePoint Inc.

ABB

bpChargemaster

Webasto Thermo & Comfort

Shell International B.V.

Schneider Electric

Blink Charging Co.

Groupe Renault

Phihong USA Corp.

EV Safe Charge Inc.

Eaton.

Tata Power.

Tesla

SemaConnect Inc.

Daimler AG.

Siemens

EVgo Services LLC.

ENGIE EV Solutions

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the electric vehicle charging station market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market forward?

What are the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Key Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A comprehensive analysis by Level of Charging, by Charging Infrastructure, by Application, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Major Key Players and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @

https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/electrical-vehicle-charging-station-market

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Growth Factors

High Demand from EV Fleet Operators for Charging Infrastructure

The important driving factor for the growth of the market is the potential market of providing charging services to EV fleet operators. It assists in reducing the managing and procuring cost of charging services.

Assuming widespread EV adoption and increased growth opportunities for the fleet operators will converge and increase the demand for charging infrastructure in the forecast period. However, one of the major challenges for the charging station operator is the reduction in the time of charging the vehicle.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 18.22 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 115 billion CAGR Growth Rate 35% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players ChargePoint, Inc., ABB, bpChargemaster, Webasto Thermo & Comfort, Shell International B.V., Schneider Electric, Blink Charging Co., Groupe Renault, Phihong USA Corp., EV Safe Charge Inc., Eaton., Tata Power., Tesla, SemaConnect, Inc., Daimler AG., Siemens, EVgo Services LLC., ENGIE EV Solutions Key Segment By Level of Charging, By Charging Infrastructure, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global electric vehicle charging station market is segregated based on the charging level as level 1, Level 2 & Level 3. By charging infrastructure the market is divided as normal charge, type-2, ccs, chademo, and tesla supercharger. By application, the market is bifurcated as commercial, and residential.

The commercial segment is likely to grow by higher CAGR as a result of government funding to create robust charging infrastructure and automobile companies investing in charging stations.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/electrical-vehicle-charging-station-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Dominance:

APAC Region Projected To Dominate Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Growth

The largest market is expected to be the Asia Pacific. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to be driven by the large-scale growth of EV charging networks in China, increasing demand for affordable electric vehicles for everyday use, and governments supporting electric vehicles. China's rapidly expanding economy is propelling the country's electrification.

The governments of Japan and Korea have both announced plans to significantly increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations in their respective countries in the coming years. The Indian government has also announced plans to build 69,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country as part of its first phase of EV infrastructure expansion, with a demand of 4 to 6 lakh charging stations anticipated by 2028.

Browse the full “Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market By Level of Charging (Level 1, Level 2 & Level 3) By Charging Infrastructure (Normal Charge, Type-2, CCS, CHAdeMO and Tesla Supercharger), By Application (Commercial, and Residential) and by Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/electrical-vehicle-charging-station-market

The global electric vehicle charging station market is segmented into:

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: By Level of Charging Segment Analysis

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: By Charging Infrastructure Segment Analysis

Normal Charge

Type-2

CCS

CHAdeMO

Tesla Supercharger

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Commercial

Residential

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the electric vehicle charging station market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 35%.

Through the primary research, it was established that the electric vehicle charging station market was valued at around USD 18.22 billion in 2021and expected to grow by reaching USD 115 billion by 2028.

On the basis of region, the “APAC” region will be the leading revenue generator by 2028.

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Most number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/electrical-vehicle-charging-station-market

Browse More Related Report:

Online On-Demand Laundry Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/online-on-demand-laundry-market-by-type-laundry-978

HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE (HAAS) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/hadoop-as-a-service-market

Video KYC Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/video-kyc-market

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-kitchen-appliances-market

E-Tourism Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-tourism-market

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction in our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com