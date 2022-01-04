Health eCareers Welcomes the American Urological Association

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health eCareers and the American Urological Association (AUA) are pleased to announce a new partnership aimed at connecting healthcare organizations to urologists seeking new employment opportunities. Now when you post a urology job to Health eCareers network, it will automatically be posted to the AUA JobFinder, reaching AUA's membership of more than 23,000 urologists.

There are currently more than 12,000 practicing urologists in the United States, working in both general urology and in subspecialties like urologic oncology, male infertility, renal transplantation, and more. More physicians are needed; the current median age of practicing urologists is 55, and about seven in 10 plan to retire by age 70.

"The aging population in the U.S. will increase demand for urological services, as the shortage of urologists is estimated to exceed 3,600 physicians by 2025," said Greg Chang, Managing Director of Health eCareers. "This new partnership with the AUA will connect urologists with health systems, hospitals, and medical practices to fill these employment gaps with the help of a more comprehensive career center."

The AUA, founded in 1902, is the largest urologic association in the world, providing invaluable support to the urologic community. The organization's mission is to promote the highest standards of urological clinical care through education, research, and the formulation of healthcare policy. The AUA currently has more than 23,000 members worldwide, with the majority located in the U.S. With the launch of the new AUA JobFinder, more than 300 open positions will be searchable by those seeking opportunities in the field of urology.

"We are pleased to unveil our new AUA JobFinder, powered by Health eCareers," said AUA President, Raju Thomas, MD. "With Health eCareers' nearly 30 years in healthcare recruiting, we are confident this new resource will further support urologists and other healthcare professionals in their pursuit to not only advance their careers, but to advance urologic patient care."

Post Your Urology Job

Visit the AUA JobFinder, now powered by Health eCareers!

###

About Health eCareers: Health eCareers brings together physicians, surgeons, nurse practitioners, PAs, and CRNAs with jobs in every medical specialty. With thousands of healthcare employers across the United States and an exclusive network of premier healthcare associations and community partners, Health eCareers supports qualified healthcare providers in finding opportunities with employers that are looking for top talent. To learn more, visit healthecareers.com, or find them on Facebook and Twitter. Health eCareers is an Everyday Health Group service.

Media Contacts:

Health eCareers

Christine Burke, Marketing Director

christine.burke@healthecareers.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.