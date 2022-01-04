Mindera Health™ and WellDyne announce a definitive agreement to improve management of moderate-to-severe psoriasis patients

SAN DIEGO, CA and LAKELAND, FL, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindera Health™ and WellDyne have entered into a definitive agreement to improve the management of psoriasis patients with moderate to severe disease using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch platform, Mind.Px™, that predicts the appropriate biologic drug class for an individual patient prior to treatment. Mindera Health is the developer of the groundbreaking Dermal Intelligence™ platform, the first realization of precision medicine in psoriasis. WellDyne is an innovative pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) with wholly-owned specialty and mail order pharmacies, a retail pharmacy network and clinical programs targeting complex conditions driving pharmacy trends today across the US. This synergistic collaboration capitalizes on the strengths of both companies and products to support improved treatment outcomes for psoriasis patients and reduce healthcare system costs of expensive biologics in the US.

Psoriasis affects nearly 3 percent of the US population, and of this group, many patients are diagnosed with moderate to severe disease which often requires treatment with expensive biologic therapeutics. The Mindera Health Mind.Px test uses a painless patch to determine an individual patient’s likelihood of response to all three major classes of biologic drugs approved for psoriasis. The patch provides physicians with a much-needed tool to predict response to expensive specialty drugs before treatment, which improves patient outcomes, reduces waste from drug cycling and creates net savings for payers.

WellDyne, which has partnered with more than 2,000 clients managing more than 3 million plan members, continuously develops easier, more accessible and lower-cost pharmacy solutions to help people live their healthiest and fullest lives.

“We are excited to partner with WellDyne and enable them to further optimize specialty drug spending for their clients by implementing Mind.Px, our groundbreaking precision medicine tool that predicts biologic drug response prior to treatment,” says George Mahaffey, President and CEO of Mindera Health. “We want to thank our strategic partner, Alva10, which specializes in connecting companies at the forefront of precision medicine with payers. Our partnership aligns the incentives of patient outcomes with payer economic utility and utilization.”

“Mind.Px delivers a best-in-class solution for optimizing specialty spend in psoriasis, and we are proud to offer it to our members,” says Nick Page, Chief Clinical Officer at WellDyne. “Our highly personalized approach to precision medicine embraces innovative, new tools that help create optimal outcomes for patients. We are developing industry-leading partnerships that leverage our deep clinical expertise for our clients in autoimmune categories and elsewhere.”

About Mind.Px™

Mind.Px is the flagship test of Mindera Health, designed to prospectively predict a patient’s response to expensive biologic drug classes prior to therapeutic selection and treatment. Using a scalable minimally invasive dermal biomarker patch that captures over 7,000 biomarkers per samples and data analytics, Mind.Px materially improves patient outcomes and significantly reduces healthcare system costs of expensive biologic treatments.

About Mindera Health™

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, Next-Generation Sequencing and machine learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA and CAP certified laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at www.minderahealth.com.

About WellDyne

For more than 25 years, WellDyne has leveraged its deep clinical expertise to achieve better outcomes and reduce pharmacy trend. Knowing that medications are the safest, easiest and lowest-cost treatments to help people live their best lives, the company believes a smarter approach to the delivery of PBM services unleashes the full power of medications to reduce future healthcare costs. Read more at www.welldyne.com.

