Kering - HALF-YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON KERING SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

PRESS RELEASE January 4, 2022

HALF-YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON KERING SHARE

QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Kering to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2021:

0 Share

€24,867,017

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 2,172

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 2,360

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 41,192 shares for € 29,270,713.30

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 41,192 shares for € 29,199,060.40

As a reminder, as a result of the amendment to the liquidity contract that came into effect on July 1st, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of July 1st, 2021:

0 Share

€25,000,000

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2020, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €13.1 billion.

