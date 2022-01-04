Refreshed HERE WeGo navigation app to introduce new partners and options for people on the go

More partner-enabled options for ride-hailing, hotel booking, ticketing, fuel payments and spatial audio will complement the app’s navigation experience

CES 2022 – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced new partners for its free mobile navigation application, HERE WeGo. With additional options beyond pure navigation from A to B, HERE WeGo will offer a comprehensive end-to-end journey experience for people on the go. Starting in the first quarter of 2022, these options will include:



Ridesharing with Lyft: route planning will include ridesharing results with Lyft options; upon choosing them, the Lyft app will open with a tap of a button with all information pre-loaded to order the desired ride (in the USA and Canada).

route planning will include ridesharing results with Lyft options; upon choosing them, the Lyft app will open with a tap of a button with all information pre-loaded to order the desired ride (in the USA and Canada). Accommodation reservations with Booking.com: when planning a journey, users will be able to seamlessly check property availability, prices, offers, reviews and complete payment via the Booking.com platform, all in a few tabs.

when planning a journey, users will be able to seamlessly check property availability, prices, offers, reviews and complete payment via the Booking.com platform, all in a few tabs. Ticketing for inter-city journeys with FlixBus: travel options for journeys between cities will also extend to connections offered by FlixBus; with a tab of a button, users can complete the payment for the desired trip through the FlixBus portal.

travel options for journeys between cities will also extend to connections offered by FlixBus; with a tab of a button, users can complete the payment for the desired trip through the FlixBus portal. Fuel payment with ryd: when in need of refueling, users will be able to find fuel stations that allow fast and secure payment with ryd; ryd enables drivers to pay directly through their phone without the need to leave their car and pay at the till (in Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg).

“We are excited to introduce new partners to the refreshed HERE WeGo experience. Their individual strengths and capabilities will help to make HERE WeGo a comprehensive trip companion”, said Jørgen Behrens, SVP and Chief Product Officer at HERE Technologies. “As strong believers in a cooperative approach around mobility, we are looking forward to add even more partners and options to HERE WeGo in 2022.”

HERE WeGo is a free navigation app that guides local and global travelers on journeys both familiar and foreign. Built with a privacy-first mindset, users don’t have to create an account and opt-in to data sharing with HERE to calculate routes and navigate with the app.

HERE WeGo offers:



Voice-guided turn-by-turn navigation for 126 countries in 38 languages;

Real-time traffic information for 58 countries, including traffic-related routing;

Alternative routes for more flexible trip planning;

Rest areas along a highway prompt for convenient rest during the trip;

Speed limit alerts for enhanced road safety;

Lane assistance for more precise guidance at junctions and motorway exits;

Spatial audio through integrated 3D audio technology from Mach1, enhancing the orientation and situation awareness of the driver for a better guidance experience;

Adding way points to create multi-stop trips;

Fuel prices display (available in certain countries) help find most attractive fuel station;

Integration of Apple CarPlay;

Support of offline experience, from maps and search to route calculation and navigation;

Public transit information in more than 1600 cities in over more than 60 countries;

Shortcuts for frequent destinations;

Collections to save and organize favorite places; and

Easy sharing of locations.

HERE WeGo is available for free as a download via the the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and the Huawei App Gallery.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit https://www.here.com and https://360.here.com.

