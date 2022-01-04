Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Endorses Amicus Brief Submitted to the Supreme Court Against Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) applauds and endorses an amicus brief submitted Monday to the U.S. Supreme Court by Doctors for Disaster Preparedness, which strongly opposes Biden’s vaccine mandate on caregivers connected with Medicare or Medicaid. Biden’s vaccine will interfere with care of many patients in rural America, states AAPS.



“The Covid vaccine strategy is a colossal failure,” writes DDP in the brief. “Despite a year of vaccination in the United States, more than in many other nations, the U.S. has incurred by far the highest number of Covid cases in the world.”

“There should be legal and political accountability for the failed Covid vaccine approach,” AAPS general counsel Andrew Schlafly points out. “Instead, unaccountable bureaucrats are mandating more of the same failed approach.”

On Friday the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in these historic expedited appeals concerning the imminent enforcement of Biden’s vaccine mandates against workers associated with Medicare and Medicaid, and employees of companies having at least 100 employees.

“Courts should look at the massive number of injuries in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) associated with Covid vaccines,” Schlafly says. VAERS is an official database managed by the federal government, on which the FDA itself has relied in the past for some of its decision-making.

VAERS data show that the number of reported adverse reactions from these Covid vaccines has increased to 983,758; the number of hospitalizations has grown to 108,572; and the number of deaths totals 20,622. The number of reported deaths associated with Covid vaccines is more than all the deaths that have been reported since 1990 in association with all other vaccines combined, the brief notes.

British researchers analyzed the VAERS data and published a report in June 2021 confirming the reliability of these data against attempts to undermine their credibility, according to the brief.

“At a minimum, Supreme Court Justices should ask the government attorneys about the VAERS data on Friday,” said Jane Orient, M.D., Executive Director of AAPS.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto (everything for the patient).