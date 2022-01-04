Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Tesla, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – TSLA

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla”) (NASDAQ: TSLA), breached their fiduciary duties to Tesla and its shareholders. If you are a Tesla shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Tesla’s Board of Directors or senior management failed to manage Tesla in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Tesla, and whether Tesla has suffered damages as a result.

In October 2021, Tesla was ordered to pay $137 million after an employee was found to be subjected to racist abuse, discrimination, and harassment at its Fremont, California factory. On November 19, 2021, a Tesla employee filed suit against Tesla, alleging rampant sexual harassment at its Fremont factory. On December 14, 2021, an additional half dozen women filed similar suits, alleging similar behavior at the Fremont plant and other Tesla facilities.

On December 6, 2021, the New York Times reported that Tesla may have undermined safety in designing its autopilot driver-assistance system to satisfy Elon Musk’s vision for the program. Also on December 6, 2021, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had an ongoing investigation into Tesla and its SolarCity solar-cell business for failing to properly notify the public of fire risks associated with its equipment. On December 30, 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that Tesla is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing.

