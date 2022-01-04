Cosmetic Lasers Companies Utilize Robotics To Strengthen Their Market Position As Per The Business Research Company's Cosmetic Lasers Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the cosmetic lasers market, companies operating in the cosmetic laser market are focusing on using robotics technology in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. Robotics is a field of technology and design that uses robots to perform particular tasks instead of humans. The aesthetic-cosmetic lasers market utilizes robotic treatment for body contouring.

For instance, in 2020, a robotic-controlled 1064-nm laser offered improved efficiency and precision to body contouring. The clinical trial of the device showed its effectiveness based on, ultrasound measurements and circumferential assessments because of its repeatable, accurate motion, the treatment head is maintained at a uniform distance from the skin and traverses the abdomen at a constant speed.



The global cosmetic lasers market size is expected to grow from $1.64 billion in 2020 to $1.93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The growth is mainly due to the increase in beauty and health consciousness and the popularity of the non-invasiveness nature of treatment which gives quick results, causes lesser discomfort and has a shorter recovery time as opposed to traditional methods. The market is expected to reach $3.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

The global cosmetic lasers industry is concentrated with a small number of major players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 87.62% of the total market in 2021. Major players in the market include Cynosure Inc., Lumenis, Candela Medical, Solta Medical International Inc., Cutera Inc. and others.

Request for a sample of the global cosmetic lasers market report

The cosmetic laser market is segmented by type into standalone lasers and multiplatform lasers; by application into hair removal, skin resurfacing, vascular lesions, scar and acne removal, body contouring, and other application; by laser into YAG laser, carbon dioxide laser, erbium, intense pulsed light (IPL), radiofrequency, and other lasers; by end user into hospitals, skin care clinics, cosmetics surgical centers and others.

The top growth potential in the cosmetic lasers market by type will arise in the standalone lasers market, which will gain $38.1 million of global annual sales by 2026; by application will arise in the hair removal market, which will gain $134.4 million of global annual sales by 2026; by laser will arise in other lasers market, which will gain $126.8 million of global annual sales by 2026; by end user will arise in the skin care clinics market, which will gain $225.2 million of global annual sales by 2026. The cosmetic lasers market size is to gain the most in the USA at $113.3 million.

Focus on investment in technological innovation is amongst the key cosmetic lasers market trends that would drive growth. In January 2020, an energy-based medical device manufacturer for cosmetic, surgical, and ophthalmic applications, Lumenis Ltd. announced the release of the LightSheer Quattro platform. LightSheer Quattro is the newest member of the premium Lumenis LightSheer family, placing it as a market leader in the diode laser hair removal business. The system provides clinically proven laser hair removal treatments for all skin types with either 805nm or 1060nm wavelengths, as well as treatment of pigmented and vascular lesions, with no downtime. By merging High Speed Vacuum assisted technology with ChillTipTM Integrated Contact cooling technology, the newest member of the LightSheer family enables practitioners to produce great clinical results while delivering patients with comfortable, effective, rapid, and safe treatments

North America was the largest region in the cosmetic lasers market, accounting for 37.4% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the cosmetic lasers market will be Eastern Europe and the Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.5% and 6.0% respectively from 2021-2026.

The countries covered in the cosmetic lasers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Cosmetic Lasers Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Standalone Lasers, Multiplatform Lasers), By Modality (Pulsed Dye Laser (PDL), YAG Laser, Carbon Dioxide Laser, Erbium, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), Radiofrequency, Infrared), By Application (Hair Removal, Skin Resurfacing, Vascular Lesions, Scar And Acne Removal , Body Contouring), By End User (Hospitals, Skin Care Clinics, Cosmetics Surgical Centres), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide cosmetic lasers market overviews, cosmetic lasers market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, cosmetic lasers market segments and geographies, cosmetic lasers market trends, cosmetic lasers market drivers, cosmetic lasers market restraints, cosmetic lasers market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021 - By Device (Surgical Lasers, Vascular Lasers), By End-Users (Hospitals, Skin Care Clinics, Cosmetic Surgical Centers), By Application (Cancer, Hair Removal, Tattoo Removal, Resurfacing), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Personal Care Services Market - By Type (Beauty Salons, Spas & Massage, Diet And Weight Reducing Centers, Other Personal Care Services), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Handheld Instruments, Handpieces, Lasers, Electrosurgical Systems, Ultrasonic Instruments), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinic, Diagnostic Centers), By Application (Bone Abnormalities, Reconstructive Post-Mortem Dental Profiling, Cysts, Comparative Dental Identification, Fractures), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.