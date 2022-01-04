Athene Game Changer Scholars Program Now Accepting Applications for 2022

Program expanded to award 40 scholarships



Scholarship program designed to support students with financial need reach their educational goals

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene USA (“Athene”), a leading provider of retirement savings products, announced today that the application period is now open for the 2022 Game Changer Scholars Program. In its second year, the program has expanded and will award $80,000 in scholarships on an annual basis through 40 individual scholarships.

The Game Changer Scholars program is designed to support students with financial need to reach their educational goals. The scholarships will be awarded based on multiple criteria. Applicants must reside in Iowa and attend or plan to attend college or university in Iowa. The 2021 Game Changer Scholars recipients are eligible to re-apply.

Athene believes all students deserve an education to build a strong foundation for their future. The company has a history of supporting education initiatives in pursuit of closing the education gaps. This program is an investment in Iowa’s youth and student population, with the goal of developing Iowa’s future workforce.

“We are honored to be able to expand the Game Changer Scholars program. As an organization, we are committed to ensuring students of all backgrounds have the option to pursue their most important life goals,” said Kristi Kaye Burma, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Athene. “Athene is deeply committed to the Iowa community and to investing in its young people. Increasing the scholarships available through the program expands our reach and support of education initiatives that benefit students who live in Iowa and helps build local talent for the future.”

The program is sponsored by the Athene Charitable Foundation and administered by Scholarship America. Learn more about the full eligibility criteria and application process at www.athene.com/GameChangerScholars. The application period is open from January 4, 2022 through April 5, 2022.

About Athene USA

Athene USA is a subsidiary of Athene Holding Ltd, a leading financial services company with total assets of $224.4 billion as of September 30, 2021, which specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and serving as a solutions provider to institutions. Athene USA is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa and is the principal operating location for Athene’s business in the United States. Athene USA serves hundreds of thousands of customers across all 50 states, and through its predecessor companies, has been serving American consumers for more than 100 years. Further information about Athene can be found at athene.com.

