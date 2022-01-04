English French

JCDecaux gets Gold from EcoVadis for its environmental and corporate social responsibility performance

Paris, 4 January 2022 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced it has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis – the internationally recognised rating agency present in 160 countries with a network of 75,000 rated companies – for its CSR performance and sustainable procurement with a score of 71/100.

This detailed assessment measures the maturity of policies as well as the actions undertaken based on 21 criteria grouped into four main themes: Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

This year’s Gold Medal awarded to JCDecaux puts it in the Top 3% of the best performing companies assessed by EcoVadis. Indeed, the company is just two percentage points away from the Platinum Medal, the highest distinction awarded by EcoVadis.

JCDecaux is now among the Top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis in the ‘Advertising and Market Research’ category, having obtained a score greater than or equal to 71/100.

This new distinction recognises the Group’s actions in terms of environmental and corporate social governance, confirming the commitment of JCDecaux, the soundness of its strategy and transparency in terms of sustainable development. It further illustrates JCDecaux’s long-standing commitment to a sustainable business model which respects the environment and society.

The Group is stepping up its initiatives in the four main thematic areas assessed by EcoVadis:

Environment JCDecaux has set a target of covering 100% of its electricity consumption needs with electricity from renewable sources by 2022. By the end of 2020, the Group had already achieved a coverage rate of 91% with 50% of its countries already at 100%; The long-term approach of ecodesigning street furniture is an integral part of circular economy principles.





Labo u r and Human Rights

JCDecaux’s International Charter of Fundamental Social Values, published in 2012 and updated in 2018, outlines the Group’s commitment to respecting human rights and strengthening the protection of fundamental social rights in the 80+ countries where it operates. A survey of local practice compliance with the principles enshrined in the Charter has been conducted every two years since 2013. 77 countries took part in the most recent survey at the end of 2019. This ensured 99% coverage of the Group’s full-time employees.





Ethics

As early as 2001, in its Ethics Charter, the Group documented the ethical principles and rules for compliance in conducting Group business in all of its locations. A whistleblowing procedure has been made available for Group employees and deployed in all Group subsidiaries since November 2018 through a variety of channels. Alerts raised are handled by the Ethics Committee with the assistance of the respective departments or an external counsel.





Sustainable Procurement

JCDecaux has had a Supplier Code of Conduct since 2014 that sets out JCDecaux’s expectations for suppliers in terms of social, ethical, health-safety and environmental themes. In 2020, 100% of its key suppliers had signed this Code of Conduct.







Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “In December we announced JCDecaux’s inclusion on the A List, drawn up by CDP – the world climate change reference organisation. JCDecaux has now earned a Gold Medal for our excellent performance as part of our first EcoVadis assessment. We are extremely proud of this performance achieved through the commitment of our company as a whole. Once again, this demonstrates that JCDecaux has its rightful place among the most responsible companies. The long-term specific initiatives we have implemented illustrate our sense of commitment to tackling environmental and social challenges. The Group is committed to further increasing its efforts in sustainable development with the implementation in 2022 of our new strategic roadmap to take us to 2030 and beyond.”

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis provides business sustainability/CSR assessment solutions for global supply chains. It is internationally recognised and active in 160 countries, covering a network of 75,000 rated companies. Combining innovative technology and expertise in CSR criteria, EcoVadis engages with companies and supports them in the adoption of sustainable practices. It assesses the CSR performance of companies and provides them with detailed reviews, comparative analyses, and relevant tools, enabling them to adopt a continuous improvement approach. Their teams of experts analyse and review company data from documentary sources and publicly available information to draw up reliable and personalised assessments based on area of business, as well as company size and location.





Key Figures for JCDecaux

2020 revenue: €2,312m – 9M 2021 revenue: €1,789m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 840 million people in more than 80 countries

964,760 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,670 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

10,230 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), FTSE4Good (4.6/5) and MSCI (AAA) rankings

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (489,500 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 156 airports and 249 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (329,790 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (129,970 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (615,530 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,590 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (66,120 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,500 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,350 advertising panels)

