Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market is projected to reach a market value of US$73,382.67 Million by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast 2021-2031: - Market Segment by Output (AC Power (Level 1 and Level 2) and DC Power); Market Segment by Application (Residential, Commercial (Workplaces, Hospitals, Hotels, Schools, Retail Facilities, and Others), and Public); Market Segment by Charging Speed (Slow, Fast, and Ultra-Fast); by Fast Charging Type (GB/T, CHAdeMO, Tesla, CCS, and AC Fast Chargeable); by Vehicle Type (Cars (BEVs and PHEVs), LCVs, and Buses and Trucks); Plus analysis of leading regional/national markets and leading companies in the market. COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis (V-shaped recovery, W-shaped recovery, U-shaped recovery, L-shaped recovery)

Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Outlook

According to Visiongain analysis, Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market was valued at US$3,768.05 million in 2020 and is projected to reach a market value of US$73,382.67 million by 2031. The Global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

What is the current size of the overall global electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market over the next ten years?

What are the main segments within the overall electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market?

How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031?

How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

What are the largest national markets for the world electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE)?

What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years?

What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

How will political and regulatory forces influence regional markets?

How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments and prospects?

What are the leading electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE)? What are their revenues and latest developments?

What are some of the most prominent electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) currently in development

What are the main trends that will affect the world electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

How will the global electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2021 to 2031?

How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?

How will that industry evolve between 2021 and 2031, especially in R&D?

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) for DC Power are gaining traction in the global market. Find out why.

DC power segment is the fastest growing segment and is anticipated to grow with the CAGR of 37.2% over the forecast period from 2021-2031. Rising electric vehicle demand especially in developing economies such as China and India; rising adoption of fast charging network, growing IoT; and other economic factors; are estimated to increase the adoption of DC power charging equipment. Further, declining in the pricing of DC power charging equipment in developed and developing countries is expected to fuel the demand in coming years.

Discover sales predictions for the Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market and submarkets.

Over the last few years, electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) have gained widespread attention due to the technological advancements and growth in automotive industry along with rising EV demand. Along with revenue and volume prediction for the overall world market, there are 5 segmentations of the electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market, with forecasts for 4 output type, 9 applications, 3 charging speed, 5 fast charging type, 5 vehicle type, each forecasted at a global, regional, and country level, along with COVID-19 impact recovery pattern analysis for all segments.

Who are the leading players analysed in the market?

Blink Charging Co.

ChargePoint, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Hubbell Incorporated

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Tesla Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

BP Pulse

Siemens AG

Semaconnect

Tellus Power Green

EVSE LLC

Shenzhen UUGreenPower Electrical Co., Ltd.

Alfen N.V.

EVBox

Ecotap B.V.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

BYD Motors Inc.

Webasto

