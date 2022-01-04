Global Automotive Chip Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% By 2032: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Automotive Chip Market Report 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Automotive Chip and Forecasts Market Segment by Application, (Powertrain, Safety, Body Electronics, Chassis, Telematics & Infotainment, Other Application) Market Segment by Powertrain Applications (Automatic Transmission, Fuel Multi-Port Injection, LIN Alternator Regulator, Auxiliary Pumps And Fans, Cylinder Engine Management Solution) Market Segment by Safety Applications (Brake Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Electric Power Steering (EPS), Fail Operational Electric Power Steering (EPS), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Other Safety Applications) Market Segment by Body Electronics Applications (Body Control Module, HVAC Control Module, Power Distribution Module, Light Control Module, Seat/Window/Roof Control Module, Other Body Electronics Applications) Market Segment by Type (Microcontrollers & Microprocessors, Logic ICs, Analog ICs, Memory) Market Segment by Vehicle Type, (Passenger Cars, LCVs, HCVs, AGVs, Autonomous Vehicles, Other Vehicle Type) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global automotive chip market was valued at US$41087 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Increasing Need For Digitalization In Cars Boosting The Automotive Semiconductor Market

Due to core strengths and aggressive capital investment, digital technology companies have a distinct advantage in this field. From the standpoint of the consumer, in-car digital connectivity and content will become the norm, particularly among Asian customers who regard entertainment as a core vehicle function that must be seamlessly integrated with their personal mobile devices. Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V) is a vital technology for autonomous cars to achieve driverless technology and minimise accidents.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Automotive Chip Market?

The recent epidemic of a novel coronavirus, COVID19, as designated by the World Health Organization (WHO), has thrown the world economy and humanity into disarray. The governments of all countries have instituted a nationwide lockdown in an attempt to control this outbreak. Although the lockdown may have helped to prevent the spread of the disease, it has had a devastating impact on the country, disrupting entire value chains in the country's most critical businesses. The COVID19 had a terrible economic impact.

COVID-19 generated even more upheaval in an industry already besieged by huge upheavals, affecting everything from supply chain and operations to capital spending, loans, and long-term strategies. While some of these effects have subsequently evened out, many have left their marks, drastically altering the automotive industry's future.

When automakers were compelled to prioritise their capital projects because to COVID's significant economic impact, autonomous vehicle (AV) technology was pushed aside in favour of more critical improvements, such as electric vehicles (EVs). Level 3 and 4 vehicle target dates, which were formerly set for as early as 2022, have been moved back many years. Many businesses choose to discontinue their AV programmes and redirect finances and resources to EVs.

What are the current market drivers?

System-On-Chip Solution From Navigation to Car Information System

The GPS (global positioning system) was well explored in the 1980s, and automotive navigation systems incorporating that technology first emerged on the consumer market in the early 1990s. The systems initially simply supplied a rudimentary map and route direction, but later human interface functions such as voice input and output, 3D map display, and so on were added. Progress is still being made in the areas of communication, which includes systems outside of the vehicle, such as VICS (vehicle information and communication system) and ETC (electronic toll collection), information services, such as cell phone Internet access, and entertainment, such as DVD playback (digital versatile discs). To put it another way, the ITS is transforming from a single-function car navigation device to an integrated multifunction solution, the automobile information system. Hitachi provided the "system-on-chip solution" for the above-mentioned change.

Security Aspects And Global Standards Are Gaining Attraction.

Hardware and software platforms will become increasingly vulnerable to hacking as vehicles grow more linked. An avalanche effect could occur if a single vehicle component fails. For example, if intentionally targeted car communications, sophisticated vehicle systems would be unable to receive critical situational awareness information, and integrated vehicle security systems (control braking, acceleration, and crash avoidance, among other things) would be unable to react. As a result, automotive electronics manufacturers are now more than ever focused on vehicle safety and reliability. To dissuade any prospective threats, two tiers of protection are being examined.

Where are the market opportunities?

Increasing Demand Of Electronics Mechanism In Cars Will Result In Robust Growth Of Automotive Chip Market.

Automotive and industrial are the fastest-growing segments. Consumer electronics, data processing, and communication electronics are predicted to increase steadily, while automotive and industrial electronics are expected to be the fastest growing markets in the semiconductor industry. Because more electronic components are being used in improved safety features added to vehicles, demand for automotive electronic components for safety, infotainment, navigation, and fuel efficiency will continue to rise for years to come. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) will have the biggest increase among the applications driving semiconductor growth. They will increase demand for ICs (Integrated Circuits), MCUs (Microcontroller Units), and sensors.

Surge In Automotive Electronic Systems

In terms of factory-installed electronics for safety and comfort, the car industry has come a long way. Only a quarter of automobiles had airbags before, and less than half had power seats from the factory. The adoption of safety-related electronics systems, on the other hand, has exploded as a result of government regulation and customer demand. Electronics, rather than mechanics, are driving the majority of today's vehicle advancements. The cost of semiconductor content, or the components that make up electronic systems, has risen dramatically in recent years.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the automotive chip market are General Motors, Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., XILINX, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TCMC), Toyota Motor Corporation, Synopsys, Inc., KPIT Technologies Limited, TomTom NV, Arm Ltd. (stylized as arm), Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Micron Technology, Inc, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch Gmbh, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

