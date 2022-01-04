LACROIX : In 2021, LACROIX recognized as a major player in the IoT industry Confirmation of a strong strategic orientation for 2022.

French English

In 2021, LACROIX recognized as a major player in the IoT industry



Confirmation of a strong strategic orientation for 2022

Launch of IoT Continuum offer with Orange, international awards, support from the Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery… Looking back at a decisive year for LACROIX and its accomplishments in IoT in the fields of Water, Infrastructure and 5G.

2021 confirms how relevant the Group strategy is for the years to come.

Launch of IoT Continuum: accelerate IoT mass deployment and industrialization

Along with Orange, Sierra Wireless et STMicroelectronics, LACROIX announced last spring the creation of IoT Continuum, a partnership that aims to optimize and accelerate the digital transformation of companies and more precisely the deployment and industrialization of mass IoT over LTE and 5G networks. Ultimately, it aims at creating new growth opportunities for european and international customers in the Smart Building, Automotive, Health, Smart City and Smart Industry sectors. Through its Electronics activity, the Group provides the continuum design and manufacturing services.

The Impulse Offer and Environment activity rewarded with international awards

In October, two solutions brought by LACROIX were awarded on the international scene. The SmartPole solution, designed by the Group Impulse offer, received the « High Tech » IoT Award during the IoT World trade show. SmartPole is a real-time remote monitoring solution that detects when industrial telephone or lighting poles fall. It minimizes service downtime, remotely limits damage in the vicinity and physical danger from falling poles and optimizes maintenance by reducing economic and ecological costs.

In addition, SOFREL NEO, a product of the Group’s Environment activity, received the Innovation Award at the H2O 2021 exhibition in Bologna (Italy) in the "instrumentation" category. SOFREL NEO allows the detection of leaks and improves the performance of water networks, it also makes it possible to control and measure the volumes of wastewater discharged into the environment.

LACROIX, “Innovation spearhead” and supported by France Relance

Last Fall, LACROIX received the support of the Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery on two different occasions. For the second time around, the group was appointed “Innovation spearhead” by Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister in charge of the Industry. This ranking is part of the study « the new conquerors of the economy » carried by the Choiseul institute that honors companies between start-up phase and CAC 40 companies.

End of october, 58 projects were selected in the context of the “Relocation in critical sectors” call for projects under “France Relance” recovery plan. Among them were “5GREEN MOBILITE” and “SMART WATER NETWORK”, both brought by LACROIX and its partners. In cooperation with ALSATIS, an architect and operator of public initiative 4/5G networks, 5GREEN MOBILITE aims to deploy a set of air quality diagnosis devices with the ability to activate different traffic regulation strategies. In partnership with b<>com, a technological research institute leading the way in private 5G in France, LACROIX also took part in the SMART WATER NETWORK project that aims at limiting leaks in water networks.

IoT at the heart of LEADERSHIP 2025 strategic plan

IoT is at the center of the LACROIX strategic plan that was announced last spring. “2021 confirms LACROIX R&D, as well as our IIOT and Artificial Intelligence expertise are key”, says Vincent Bedouin, LACROIX CEO. “LACROIX is now entering a new dimension with the historical acquisition of Firstronic which will strenghten our capabilities. This confirms the relevance of our LEADERSHIP 2025 strategic plan direction to become an international leader in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications.”

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology should contribute to making our living environments simpler, more sustainable and safer, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of intelligent living ecosystems, thanks to connected equipment and technologies.

As a publicly-listed family-owned mid-cap, with a turnover of €441 million in 2020, LACROIX combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the ability to industrialise robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.

LACROIX designs and manufactures its customers’ electronic equipment, in particular in the automotive, home automation, aeronautical, industrial and health sectors. LACROIX also provides safe, connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructures such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to create the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.

