4 January 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA

ADP International signs a settlement agreement with IFC

under which it is debarred for 12 months

from calls for tenders for projects financed by the World Bank Group

ADP International, one of Groupe ADP's subsidiaries, signed on 4 January 2022 a settlement agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the main development institution focused on the private sector in emerging countries, within the World Bank Group. Under this agreement, it is no longer authorized, for a period of 12 months from this date, to take part in projects financed by the World Bank Group.

This debarment only applies to ADP International and the companies it controls - and therefore does not include within its scope Aéroports de Paris and its other subsidiaries, including TAV Airports' companies. It is part of an amicable settlement which has been negotiated by ADP International and under which the company assumes responsibility for practices considered to be fraudulent and collusive, which have taken place from 2013 and in February/May 2015, during the call for tenders procedures organized for the award of concessions for the airports of Zagreb in Croatia and of Antananarivo and Nosy Be in Madagascar, the construction of which was partially financed by the IFC.

This debarment will be followed by an additional 12-month conditional non debarment during which ADP International and its subsidiaries will have the opportunity to bid on calls for tenders for projects financed by the World Bank Group but will have to undertake a certain number of actions to improve their compliance programs and procedures.

This measure takes into account Groupe ADP's cooperation throughout the investigation carried out by the World Bank, as well as the remedial actions it took on a voluntary basis, in particular by commissioning independent audits and sharing their outcomes with the World Bank.

Group ADP reaffirms its strongest commitment to respecting all of the ethics and compliance rules that govern its activity, notably internationally.

