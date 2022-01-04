Kamran Tahamtanzadeh Joins Inanovate, Inc. as New Chief Executive Officer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inanovate Inc ("Inanovate") has announced the appointment of Kamran Tahamtanzadeh as Chief Executive Officer. Inanovate is a leading molecular diagnostics company with a breakthrough blood-based proteomics platform for measuring time-course rates of protein-protein interactions using its flagship instrument platform (the Bio-ID). The first application being developed on the Bio-ID is a blood test for breast cancer diagnosis, leveraging the Bio-ID's unique capability to accurately detect and measure many dozen's of different proteins in a single, automated low-cost test.

Mr. Tahamtanzadeh is a highly passionate pharma-cancer diagnostics and digital health industry executive with nearly three decades of scientific, technology-product commercialization, M&A and investor relations experience.

He joins Inanovate after successfully completing many management consultancy roles and as a C-Level executive within life sciences, cancer BioPharma, and diagnostics industries, with distinguished roles in the Exosome-based liquid biopsy and cancer epigenetics fields such as Exosomics S.p.A. ( Acquired by Lonza Therapeutics) as Chief Commercial Officer, at PrognosDx Health Inc. as founder & CEO, and Director of the Translational Diagnostics Business Development team at Ventana Medical Systems Inc ( Acquired by Roche).

Kamran has performed numerous technology development and due diligence projects and has secured growth capital via private placements with angel investor groups and through strategic corporate venture funds. Kamran was an R&D chemist for seven years early in his career, ProteomeLab specialist at Beckman Coulter Inc (Acquired by Danahar) and has held various corporate advisory board roles including at Crystal Genetics Inc since 2017. Throughout his various executive positions, Kamran has demonstrated a track record of success especially within companion diagnostics and cancer epigenetics fields. Over the past two decades he has built high-performing SABs, and Board of Directors and commercial teams leading lean organizations achieving rapid commercial growth.

"Inanovate is a truly innovation-driven company as its name references and is looking to address critical needs in the life sciences field and within molecular diagnostics and Bio-Pharma fields with a sharp focus on breast cancer diagnosis and monitoring. The two initial problems we seek to address are: the over-diagnosis of breast cancer by mammograms and the lack of accurate tests for monitoring cancer recurrence. Our tests combine the Bio-ID platform with multiple patent-protected breast cancer specific biomarkers." - Kamran Tahamtanzadeh , CEO, Inanovate Inc.

"We are delighted to welcome Kamran to the Inanovate team as our new CEO. With his highly practical and relevant, results-driven experience within the molecular diagnostics field, coupled to his clinical diagnostics, regulatory, and commercialization network, we are confident that Kamran will lead the company in its next phase of growth to becoming a leader in protein-based detection and measurement, with an initial application focus on reliable, low-cost blood tests for cancer." - David Ure, Chairman & Founder, Inanovate Inc.

