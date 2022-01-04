Air and Food Tech Revolution at CES: Kaltech Corporation Photocatalytic Air Purifiers and Food Fresh Keeper

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltech Corporation [CES Venetian Expo, Booth #51144], an innovator in air and water purification and a leader in chemistry and system engineering in Japan, will officially unveil their product lineup of purifiers and deodorizers for air purification, food storage and water filtration systems in the U.S market at CES 2022, the world’s largest consumer electronics show. Kaltech has developed the world’s first product line utilizing photocatalytic technology and in 2020, they dominated Japan’s photocatalytic air purifier industry with 40% of the market share.



Among the products that will be on display are:

MyAir - A personal air purifier that is designed to be worn around the neck, cleaning the air around the wearer. Weighing just over 2.5 ounces, it is equipped with a pollen filter and can last up to 8 hours. MyAir also comes with an adjustable shoulder strap and reusable filter.

- A personal air purifier that is designed to be worn around the neck, cleaning the air around the wearer. Weighing just over 2.5 ounces, it is equipped with a pollen filter and can last up to 8 hours. MyAir also comes with an adjustable shoulder strap and reusable filter. DriveAir - Designed to protect both drivers and passengers, DriveAir can be easily attached to a car’s sun visor where it is able to disinfect harmful bacteria as well as eliminate unpleasant odors. Keep the air in your car clean and purified.

- Designed to protect both drivers and passengers, DriveAir can be easily attached to a car’s sun visor where it is able to disinfect harmful bacteria as well as eliminate unpleasant odors. Keep the air in your car clean and purified. Wall Mounted Unit - The device mounts perfectly on any wall and is designed for small spaces. By mounting on any wall, this unit is up, out of the way and blends seamlessly into any space.

- The device mounts perfectly on any wall and is designed for small spaces. By mounting on any wall, this unit is up, out of the way and blends seamlessly into any space. Turned K Deodorizing Lightbulb - Disguised as a 40-watt equivalent lightbulb this product is designed to deodorize small spaces, ideal for areas such as bathrooms, kitchens, closets, entrance ways, and more.

- Disguised as a 40-watt equivalent lightbulb this product is designed to deodorize small spaces, ideal for areas such as bathrooms, kitchens, closets, entrance ways, and more. Floor Unit - Similar to the wall mounted unit, but designed for the floor. It’s ideal for spaces where virus and bacteria could be common, like classrooms and gymnasiums.

- Similar to the wall mounted unit, but designed for the floor. It’s ideal for spaces where virus and bacteria could be common, like classrooms and gymnasiums. Spot Air - This device can be mounted on a ceiling or installed in wiring ducts, and is aimable so that it can purify air where needed the most. It is ideal for spaces where face-to-face services take place, such as beauty salons, conference rooms, and hotels.

- This device can be mounted on a ceiling or installed in wiring ducts, and is aimable so that it can purify air where needed the most. It is ideal for spaces where face-to-face services take place, such as beauty salons, conference rooms, and hotels. Food Fresh Keeper - A preservation box that prevents bread and fruit from getting moldy or rotten outside of a refrigerator.

- A preservation box that prevents bread and fruit from getting moldy or rotten outside of a refrigerator. Multi-Air - A small compact device that can be placed anywhere to purify air where needed most. It’s ideal for refrigerators, pet areas, desktops, and more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/675a0f60-10f2-4853-bc59-110d189238a1

“Our mission is to ensure people are breathing clean air, drinking safe water and reducing food waste in all types of environments, including homes, stores, schools and even hospitals,” said Junichi Somei, founder and CEO of Kaltech. “To effectively impact the quality of life of our users, Kaltech will continue to provide innovative products that should be used in every household and beyond.”



Unlike conventional HEPA filters (physical absorption) commonly used in air purifiers, Kaltech's photocatalytic filter absorbs and decomposes minute airborne bacteria and viruses with a reusable filter. It is possible viruses and bacteria collected by HEPA filters can survive in the filter and they cannot break down bad odors. Kaltech's photocatalytic filter instantly decomposes viruses, bacteria, and bad odors creating clean air through the powerful oxidizing power by visible LED light and their proprietary photocatalyst technology.

“Our goal at Kaltech is to provide a lifestyle and sense of security in a way that does not disturb the user,” said Somei. “Our products appeal to all five senses to ensure the best possible experience.”

Visit Us: Kaltech will demonstrate its new product lineup at CES 2022 from January 5-8 at the Venetian Expo (formerly Sands) in Las Vegas, Booth #51144. They will also distribute 500 FREE MyAir purifiers at their booth.

Availability

After CES, devices will be sold at various retailers, including Amazon and Home Depot and will be available for purchase in early 2022.

About Kaltech Corporation

A Japanese venture company developing and selling products equipped with the company’s proprietary photocatalytic technology that decomposes viruses and odors. The company was established in February 2018 by a former engineer of a major electric equipment manufacturer. The company’s philosophy is “make the benefit of photocatalysts available to everyone in the world.” The company currently sells its own brand of Air purifier and deodorizers for Japanese homes, restaurants, hospitals, and public facilities with made-in-Japan quality throughout the country.

For more information, visit: https://ces2022-kaltech.com/

Press Contact

Veronica Amenta

Veronica@crenshawcomm.com