Amy Somerville Joins Buffini & Company as Vice President of Professional Development

Carlsbad, CA, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffini & Company, the largest coaching and training company in North America, announced today that renowned real estate leader Amy Somerville, has been named vice president of professional development. Somerville, who has been the host of Buffini & Company’s 7 Figure Club — Live™ and Lessons In Leadership, previously served as senior vice president of RE/MAX International.

In this new role, Somerville will lead Buffini & Company’s professional development efforts, and bring valuable experience as an acclaimed national presenter to support international, team, broker and agent training programs.

“We’re excited to have someone of Amy’s caliber and reputation join Buffini & Company,” says Dermot Buffini, chief executive officer of Buffini & Company. “We’ve worked closely with her for more than 15 years. There is no better leader in the industry who is more aligned with our mission “to impact and improve the lives of people.”

Somerville, owner and founder of Moment of Clarity, LLC, has been a frequent host at national media events. She served as senior vice president at RE/MAX World Headquarters where she led the professional development, education, technology training and production departments. An industry expert on real estate educational programs, Somerville has facilitated training, coaching and leadership events worldwide. She is renowned in the industry for her high-energy programs featuring top-producing agents, teams and brokerages. As the host of the Buffini & Company 7 Figure Club — Live, Somerville facilitates synergy sessions and contributes timely and relevant content to keep team leaders on the cutting edge of real estate trends and technologies.

“I am honored to be joining Buffini & Company to help serve the needs of brokers and agents in real estate,” says Somerville. “Throughout my career, I have always had a focus on professional development, and I’m excited to align my values with that of Buffini & Company to make an even bigger impact in the industry.”

