Nuvei Enables International Ecommerce Merchants to Accept Local Payment Methods in Latin America

MONTREAL, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, has announced today its capability enhancement which enables international merchants to accept local payment methods in 10 Latin American countries in addition to international card schemes and alternative payment methods (APMs).

The Company’s newly introduced solution will support local card schemes and alternative payment options, streamlining the setup needed to support local payment methods, while boosting acceptance rates. This includes settlement in local currency, settlement in non-Latin American currencies, regional settlement, or a combination of all three.

As LATAM’s payment ecosystem differs from country to country, merchants typically require a local presence to achieve high acceptance rates. Working with Nuvei enables any type of business to operate locally in LATAM, with or without local presence, which is ideal for international merchants with consumers in the region. This includes business verticals such as online retail, marketplaces, social gaming, and NFTs.

Nuvei makes payment processing simple and secure for merchants as it is authorized and held liable to process consumers’ credit and debit card transactions, as well as alternative payments such as PIX, Boleto, plus prepaid cards and eWallets. The Company also reduces the overhead of setting up the infrastructure to accept local payment methods.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our support to global merchants with this key offering in Latin America,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “Our localized solutions enable domestic and international businesses to reach their customers more securely and effectively.”

“Our local presence in Latin America ensures that we are well-positioned to service new and existing global customers in this fast-growing region, said Juan Franco, Nuvei’s General Manager, LATAM. “It enables our international clients to process payments locally without even stepping foot there.”

Merchants operating in LATAM can also grow their business by leveraging Nuvei’s bank transfer and card issuing services, as well as accessing a complete suite of local APMs in the region.

