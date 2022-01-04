English French

January 4th, 2022

RCI BANQUE: ISSUANCE OF EUR 750 MILLION FIXED RATE NOTES MATURING IN JULY 2025

RCI Banque announces the issuance of a € 750 m 3.5-year bond bearing a 0.50% coupon.

This deal showed an impressive order book with more than € 4.5 billion coming from more than 180 subscribers.

This transaction marks the return of RCI Banque to the bond market and demonstrates the confidence of investors in the financial strength of the company and their willingness to support its business.

