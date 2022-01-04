ProjectManager Launches New Template Library To Get Hybrid Teams Working Better Together on Day One

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProjectManager , a leading project and work management solution for hybrid teams, today launched a library of new project templates to help research and development, professional services, IT, marketing and other teams start collaborating on strategic projects from the first time they log in. With this new offering, customers can also save their existing project plans as templates for future use, to eliminate rework and ensure the correct process is followed for each repeatable project.



“With the new template library, customers can spend less time figuring out how to structure projects and more time getting work done,” said Stephanie Ray, Vice President of Product for ProjectManager. “And, our new custom templates make repeatable projects easy.”

She added, “Both of these advances help to support the unique needs of hybrid teams, which are typically separated by location, work style and role. Adding repeatability and predictability to project plans allow those hybrid teams to be more efficient and coordinated without spending hours on a Zoom call.”

The ProjectManager library features a wide variety of project templates, including:

New Product Development

Construction Schedule

Professional Services Implementation Plan

Marketing Campaign

Event Plan

Agile Sprint Planner

IT Project Plan

and many others...

ProjectManager templates provide a valuable roadmap for teams looking to define their process and more flexibility for teams who want to create their own custom templates.

For more information about ProjectManager, or to begin a free 30-day trial, visit www.projectmanager.com/pricing .

About ProjectManager

ProjectManager is an award-winning SaaS project and work management software solution that supports the unique needs of hybrid teams. By uniting team members in different locations, with varying work styles and unique roles, in one solution, ProjectManager enables faster delivery, better resource management and more engaged workers. ProjectManager is simple enough for anyone to use, yet powerful enough for managers to make data-driven decisions, and for businesses to manage projects of all levels of complexity. Organizations such as NASA, Avis and the University of Washington rely on its software to manage their teams, their projects, and do amazing things together. To learn more, visit www.projectmanager.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications

516-643-1642

lisa@lchcommunications.com