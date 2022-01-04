English French

Believe continues its growth strategy on the French market with a majority stake in Jo&Co, one of the country’s leading independent pop and mainstream record labels

Paris, January 4, 2022 – Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies has acquired a 51% stake in Jo&Co. The Group is thus consolidating its position in France, the world's sixth largest market (Source: MiDIA 2020), and also continuing to diversify its roster. This deal will boost Jo&Co’s digital growth while keeping its singular artistic direction.

Jo&Co in turn brings its know-how in discovering new talents with a strong artistic identity, such as Claudio Capéo, Hoshi, Les Frangines, or Gjon’s Tears. Specialised in pop and mainstream music, Jo&Co is also open to new projects with strong international potential, particularly in dance and electronic music. In only a few years, the label has built up a quality roster and acquired a strong reputation as one of the pre-eminent French independent labels. The record label has found a like-minded partner in Believe, who delivers a unique platform to develop artists at every stage of their careers.

Jo&Co will leverage Believe's technological innovation and digital expertise to accelerate its digital transition. Jo&Co's artists will now have access to all the solutions developed by Believe to boost their audiences and maximise their digital monetisation in France and abroad. Believe will also handle the distribution of all the label's artists. In addition, Believe will work with the label's artists to develop their branding and live activities.

Believe acquires a 51% majority stake in Jo&Co. Jo&Co's founder, Sébastien Saussez, who has built up a trusting relationship with his artists, will continue managing the label.

"I am delighted about this deal with Jo&Co, a label that Sébastien Saussez has successfully established as one of the key independent players in the French market in a matter of just a few years. This merger comes at a time when pop and mainstream music are rapidly moving towards digital in France. We will do our utmost to ensure that our alliance affords Jo&Co the opportunity to draw from our expertise and a transforming marketplace to develop its business even further". states Romain Vivien, Managing Director at Believe France.

"I am thrilled to set my label on a new journey with a company as innovative and successful as Believe. 'Believe' means to have faith, trust and confidence, my core philosophy in this industry: to believe in and support artists as closely as possible to what they truly are, and help them achieve the success they deserve. I can't wait to bring out new talents together in France and also internationally, an ambition we share", adds Sébastien Saussez, Jo&Co founder.

About Believe

Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,401 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints.

Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV.PA, ISIN: FR0014003FE9).

www.believe.com

About Jo&Co - Sébastien Saussez

Jo&Co is a music and video production company founded by Sébastien Saussez in 2010.

Firmly committed to the creative and professional development of its artists, the label provides them with career guidance. Jo&Co thus supports artists with a distinctive creative identity, such as Zaz, Claudio Capéo, Hoshi, Les Frangines, John Mamann, Elisa Tovati, Brice Conrad, The King’s Son… Jo&Co also created two sub-labels in 2018: UV (Urban Vibes) for urban music and 8PM for indie pop.

https://www.joandco.fr/

