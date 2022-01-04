English French

In the UK, the first kilowatthours stored and released by Voltalia at the Hallen Battery Energy Storage Scheme

Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today the commissioning of the Hallen Battery Energy Storage Scheme (BESS) project, a 32 megawatt / 32 megawatthour storage plant, located near the city of Bristol in the Avonmouth region.

"The commencement of commissioning of the Hallen Battery Energy Storage Scheme is another success for Voltalia in this rapidly developing segment. We are very happy to support the energy transition in the United Kingdom, which is experiencing strong growth in renewable energies in its energy mix.” said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Located at Avonmouth, near Bristol, Hallen BESS is a lithium-ion battery storage facility comprising 16 modules, each with a capacity of 2 megawatthours per unit. Initially scheduled for the first quarter of 2022, the plant stored and then released its first kilowatthours on December 23, 2021.

The Hallen plant will operate in several markets providing frequency management, balancing and other ancillary services on the UK grid, locally and nationally.

Voltalia confirms its foothold in the United Kingdom and capitalizes on its expertise in the field of storage, acquired in particular in French Guiana with its Toco complex, the largest battery storage system in operation in France.

More information about Voltalia in the UK

Present in the country since 2012, Voltalia has built and operated 22 solar plant for third-party customers with a total capacity of 193 megawatts. In 2017, Voltalia was also in charge of the construction of a lithium-ion battery storage unit with a capacity of 2 megawatts / 2.4 megawatt-hours for a third-party customer.

As a renewable energy generator, Voltalia was awarded a 15-year power sales contract with the City of London Corporation in 20201 which will be produced by the South Farm solar power plant. With a capacity of 49.9 megawatts, it will be located in Spetisbury, Dorset. Its construction has been launched in July 20212.

Voltalia also owns and operates the Tonge solar power plant which has been operational since 2016. With a capacity of 7 megawatts, this plant is located in Sittingbourne, Kent.

About Voltalia

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 10.7 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,230 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps

