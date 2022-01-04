Guerbet: 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Gaïa-Index: Guerbet consolidates its position as leader in the “Healthcare” category

English French

2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Gaïa-Index:

Guerbet consolidates its position as leader

in the “Healthcare” category





Villepinte (France), January 4, 2022 (18:00 CET) - Gaïa-Index, a subsidiary of EthiFinance and leader in the ESG (environmental, social and governance) rating of listed French mid-caps, has ranked Guerbet the best company in the healthcare category for the third year running. This year, Guerbet also sits in 10th place in the national rankings.



In terms of its overall position, Guerbet scored 87, marking an increase of 3 points from last year and positioning the company 10th in the ranking of 400 French companies covered by the 2021 Gaïa Research campaign.

Gaïa Rating has been conducting its annual data collection campaign since 2009. It involves most of the listed SMEs in France. It rates companies for their transparency and performance based on this information and attributes scores according to 170 demanding and quantitative economic, governance, human capital, environmental and stakeholder criteria, which evolve annually based on the results of previous years and on emerging ESG risks. Leading management companies use these ratings in their management processes and investment decisions. Every year since its inception, this index has outperformed the CAC 40 and the CAC Mid & Small.

David Hale, CEO of Guerbet, said: "Our progression in the GAIA ranking reflects the Group’s daily actions in support of patients, our employees and, more generally, all our stakeholders. including our environment. The results speak for themselves, thanks above all to the efforts of the 2,600 women and men who work for Guerbet. Corporate social responsibility is a key pillar of our strategy, it is becoming a real driver of our overall performance and a differentiator. Our teams carry out virtuous work that helps us to improve our daily lives and to build a future for ourselves and for our patients with talent attracted by our values.”

As a reminder, Guerbet builds its CSR approach around four pillars, with key objectives and actions planned between now and 2023:

our employees

safety

the environment

ethics

In December 2021, Guerbet’s CSR performance also earned recognition through:

its inclusion in the 2022 list of most responsible companies in France, compiled by the news magazine Le Point*: the Group ranked 147 th overall, and 12 th in the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical business sector;

overall, and 12 in the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical business sector; the awarding of an A rating in the Helpévia sustainable development questionnaire. Helpévia is a leader in referencing, purchasing and consulting for healthcare institutions;

a B rating awarded by the CDP* in the Climate Questionnaire: for the third consecutive year, Guerbet has published information and data on its climate strategy in response to the CDP Climate Questionnaire in the interests of transparency. In 2021, Guerbet obtained a B rating for its 2020 information and data. This result reflects our awareness of 2020 climate issues but does not yet reflect the climate strategy and decarbonization objectives currently under development.

*The ranking is based on an analysis conducted by Statista of a panel of 2,000 companies with more than 500 employees, with offices in France and having issued a CSR report or equivalent. The analysis focused on three areas: the environment, social concerns, and corporate governance. Statista also conducted a complementary survey among 5,000 French people on their opinion of these companies. The survey accounts for 30% of the final score, and the remaining 70% is determined by some 20 indicators, including reduction of energy consumption.

**Since 1980, Helpévia has been a leader in referencing, purchasing, and consulting for healthcare institutions. Helpévia’s CSR policy supports healthcare institutions in their approach to the three economic, social and environmentally sustainable development challenges. Helpévia also deploys this CSR commitment within its teams, for whom it has become a daily benchmark for work and performance.

***CDP is an international non-profit organization, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project. It has the world’s largest database of environmental information on cities and companies. CDP encourages investors, companies, and cities to take action to build a truly sustainable economy, while helping them to measure and understand their environmental impact.







