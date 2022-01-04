Swift Navigation’s 2021 Achievements Lead to Anticipation for 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation , a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and precise positioning technology for autonomous vehicles, automotive, mobile and mass-market applications, reflects on the past year and looks forward to what 2022 holds.



In these uncertain times, we are grateful for a strong team focused on a common mission that makes it possible to deliver precise positioning to customers and partners across the globe. As we work to build a safer and more efficient future by changing the way we navigate and understand every centimeter of our planet, we pause to recognize the accomplishments of the past year. Highlights from Swift in 2021 include

Company Updates

Swift raised a $50 million Series C round of financing to accelerate consumer adoption of automotive safety and precise navigation applications across the globe.

round of financing to accelerate consumer adoption of automotive safety and precise navigation applications across the globe. Swift added two new members to its Executive Team— Holger Ippach as Executive Vice President of Product and Gregory Smith as Executive Vice President of Finance.

as Executive Vice President of Product and as Executive Vice President of Finance. Swift launched a new corporate website and webstore to make it even easier to order, evaluate and benefit from Swift's ecosystem of GNSS solutions.



Product Announcements

Expanded Partnerships

Swift announced its partnership with KDDI to bring precise positioning to the Japan market and added KDDI as a key partner in the global expansion of Skylark precise positioning service.

to bring precise positioning to the Japan market and added KDDI as a key partner in the global expansion of Skylark precise positioning service. Swift worked with its European partner, Deutsche Telekom, to bring the Accuracy Unlocked program to support and highlight startups and small companies looking to develop valuable use cases that adopt, integrate and optimize precise positioning technology.

to support and highlight startups and small companies looking to develop valuable use cases that adopt, integrate and optimize precise positioning technology. Swift’s work with STMicroelectronics demonstrated its precise positioning solution delivers centimeter-level accuracy location precision to the Teseo V family of single-chip GNSS triple-frequency devices for automotive use cases.



To learn more about how Swift’s precise positioning platform can benefit your autonomous applications, visit swiftnav.com or contact us at sales@swiftnav.com .

* Actual system performance may vary, dependent but not limited to; environmental, receiver and antenna characteristics, location of operation. 4 cm 50% accuracy measured over 24 hours stationary. 2 cm 50% accuracy measured over 24 hours stationary with geodetic antenna, receiver and single baseline corrections.

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is changing the way we navigate and understand our planet. Swift’s precise positioning technology platform improves location accuracy from several meters to centimeter-level and is used by millions of devices across the globe. Swift’s technology is trusted by users across industries, enabling safer driving, improving efficiency for last-mile delivery and commercial transport operations, increasing accuracy for mobile devices and creating new possibilities for rail, robotics and machine control. Learn more about how Swift is building a safer and more connected future at swiftnav.com. Follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav

Press Contact:

Swift Navigation

press@swiftnav.com