Iveco Group N.V. announces signing of a euro 1.9 billion syndicated facility which includes a euro 1.4 billion committed revolving credit facility and a euro 0.5 billion term facility

Turin, 4th January 2022. In connection with the demerger of the Iveco Group business from CNH Industrial and the related financing needs of Iveco Group going forward, today Iveco Group (MI: IVG) (the “Company”) has successfully signed a euro 1.9 billion syndicated facility with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Barclays, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca – Banca di Credito Finanziario, Mizuho Bank, Santander CIB, Société Générale and Unicredit as Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers. The syndicated facility includes a euro 1.4 billion committed revolving credit facility with a 5-year tenor with two extension options of 1-year each and a euro 0.5 billion committed term facility with a 12-months tenor – extendable for up to an additional 12 months at the Company’s sole option.

The syndicated facility is intended for general corporate purposes and working capital needs of Iveco Group and confirms the firm support to Iveco Group from its key international relationship banks.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is a global automotive leader active in the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and related Financial Services arenas. Each of its eight brands is a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; Iveco Defence Vehicles, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 29 manufacturing plants and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website: www.ivecogroup.com

