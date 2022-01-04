Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Half-Year review of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' liquidity contract

English French

Charenton-le-Pont, January 4, 2022

Half-year review of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract

Under Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, the liquidity account contained the following assets at 31 December 2021:

107 215 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

27581,56 Euros in cash

For reference, at the time the contract was established on 29 June 2018, the account held the following assets:

75 528 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

380 177.1 Euros in cash

Over the period from 1st July 2021 to 31 December 2021 the following operations were carried out:

405 purchase transactions

375 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

167 301 shares and 219 659,61 Euros for purchase transactions

146 132 shares and 196 908,79 Euros for sale transactions

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a Group of wines and spirits based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. From the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting its origins.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers brands of confidence, daring and full of flavours and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext PEA-PME

150 index.





Contact

Image Sept

Claire Doligez- Flore Larger

cdoligez@image7.fr / flarger@image7.fr

Tél : +33 1 53 70 74 70

Attachment