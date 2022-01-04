Executive Global Officially Announces Winners of Prestigious 2021 Awards

LONDON, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Global magazine has officially announced the winners of the prestigious 2021 awards, formally recognising the companies and trailblazing executives fundamentally shaping their industries for the better.

The Executive Global Awards celebrate the most exemplary standards of professional achievement, innovation, and excellence internationally, championing the world’s premier organisations and were conceived to showcase the finest institutions and truly enterprising individuals responsible for raising the bar of excellence amongst their contemporaries.



This year’s awards covered a number of sectors including banking, insurance, technology and capital markets, to architecture and design. Organisational capacity once again was not a prohibiting factor for the judging panel to arrive at their selection of pioneering leaders and successful firms delivering groundbreaking innovation, customer service and an exemplary contribution to the global marketplace. We are proud to congratulate the 2021 winners and look forward to their continued success.

To view the complete list of 2021 award winners, please visit:

https://www.executive-global.com/award-winners-2021

