ENTERPRISE DIVERSIFIED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of SYTE and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC: SYTE) (“ENDI”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC.



On December 29, 2021, ENDI announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with CrossingBridge in an all-stock transaction. At close, both ENDI and CrossingBridge will become wholly owned subsidiaries of a newly formed holding company, ENDI Corp., (“ENDI Corp.”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the outstanding securities of each of ENDI and CrossingBridge will be exchanged for common stock of ENDI Corp. Immediately upon consummation of the merger, ENDI stockholders will own 52.5% of the outstanding common stock of ENDI Corp. CrossingBridge’s parent company, Cohanzick Management, LLC (“Cohanzick”), will receive in the merger ENDI Corp. Class A and Class B common stock, which will result in Cohanzick having approximately 61.3% voting interest in ENDI Corp. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that ENDI’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for ENDI’s stockholders.

If you own shares of ENDI and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

