Recylex S.A. - Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at December 31, 2021

Article L 233-8 II of the Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation (Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 December 31, 2021
Total number of shares25 886 482
Total number of theoretical voting rights
(including suspended voting rights attached to treasury shares)		27 284 529
Total number of exercisable voting rights27 260 590

 

