Recylex S.A. - Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at December 31, 2021

Article L 233-8 II of the Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation (Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|December 31, 2021
|Total number of shares
|25 886 482
|Total number of theoretical voting rights
(including suspended voting rights attached to treasury shares)
|27 284 529
|Total number of exercisable voting rights
|27 260 590
---
