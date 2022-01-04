World Insurance Associates Acquires Southern Cross Insurance Solutions

Tinton Falls, NJ, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Southern Cross Insurance Solutions LLC (“Southern Cross”) of Orlando, FL on December 31, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ann A. Geisler established Southern Cross Insurance Solutions in 2013. Today, Southern Cross is an insurance agency expanding personalized insurance solutions for birth centers and midwives in all settings across the United States. Southern Cross pioneered The Midwife Plan, a specialized Professional and General Liability insurance policy that was created for birth centers and allied healthcare professionals.

“We are pleased to join World Insurance Associates,” said Ann A. Geisler, President, Southern Cross. “We ensure the very best in insurance services for our clients, and meet their insurance needs through effective communications, and I know as part of WIA, we will continue to do so.”

“It’s great to welcome Southern Cross to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “Southern Cross is well known for The Midwife Plan, and we are glad to add this offering to our products and services.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. The Center for Financial, Legal, and Tax Planning, Inc. provided legal counsel to Southern Cross, and Agency Brokerage Consultants advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 140 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 160 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.