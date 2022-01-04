Professional Community Management Promotes Karla Alarcon and Josh Thomas

Foothill Ranch, CA, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, continues to build a team of industry leaders with the promotions of Karla Alarcon and Josh Thomas to community manager and senior community association manager, respectively.

Ms. Alarcon joined the PCM team in 2019 as an assistant community manager, prior to being promoted to a manager-in-training for a large development community. Now prepared to manage her own portfolio, Ms. Alarcon will focus on strengthening client relationships, collaborating with association board members, and providing unmatched management services.

Mr. Thomas has been a trusted PCM team member for more than 5 years. He began his career as an administrative assistant for the branch before moving to an on-site management role. Mr. Thomas was later promoted to assistant general manager, where he coordinated, directed, and planned everyday business operations. In his new role, Mr. Thomas is providing the highest level of service for homeowners, vendors, and other stakeholders at the associations PCM manages. He holds a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

“One of our greatest responsibilities to our clients is the promise to serve them with expert leadership and industry knowledge,” stated Matthew Williams, CCAM®, PCAM®, Professional Community Management president. “To that end, we remain committed to growing a team of community management professionals who form closely-knit, successful partnerships with the board members we serve every day. We have no doubt that the promotions of Karla and Josh are another step toward maintaining that promise.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com

