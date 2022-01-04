Matrix Strategy to Grow Market Position in Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Supported by Addition of Senior Industry Veterans

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) announced today that two new industry veterans have joined its consolidated business development team, bringing added expertise to support its strategic objective to grow its market position in hydrogen and renewable energy projects.



Camron Azadan has joined the Company as Director of Business Development, bringing 25 years of industry experience, most recently directing the development of energy transition solutions across North America focused on hydrogen, carbon capture, renewable fuels, ammonia, methanol, gas to liquids, and LNG. Azadan also possesses strong engineering, operational, and commercial expertise.

Mohamed Abdelaziz has also joined the Company as Director of Business Development, with a focus on serving our clients in Eastern Canada, bringing 15 years of experience in business development, operations, and strategic development. Most recently Abdelaziz led operations focused on the design, fabrication, and construction of technology for power transmission and distribution and the solar power generation market across North America and the Caribbean.

“Matrix has long held a reputation for delivering solutions that meet or exceed our client’s expectations, now and into the future. We do so by ensuring that we continue to expand our expertise in areas that are important to them. The addition of Camron and Mohamed to our team is one such example, and we’re pleased to welcome them both to Matrix,” said Matrix Service Company Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer, Kevin A. Durkin. “Their expertise in renewable, sustainable energy solutions will support our ability to provide best-in-class solutions as our clients advance their own strategic objectives to expand their clean energy portfolios to reduce their carbon footprints.”

Added Matrix Service Company President and CEO, John R. Hewitt, “Our centralized business development organization is creating an even stronger opportunity pipeline with a more focused approach to the markets and a total solutions approach to serving our clients whose infrastructure assets span North America and beyond. Enhancing our expertise across all of our end markets, and especially in areas where our integrated energy clients are expanding to add hydrogen and other renewables infrastructure, is critical.”

To learn more about the Company’s work in hydrogen and renewable energy, click here.

Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), through its subsidiaries, is a leading North American industrial engineering and construction contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

The Company reports its financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

With a focus on sustainability, building strong Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, and living our core values, Matrix is ranked among the Top Contractors by Engineering-News Record, was recognized for its Board diversification by 2020 Women on Boards, is an active signatory to CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, and is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit matrixservicecompany.com

